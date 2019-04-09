This Is Why We Have So Much Tension (And How We Can Relieve It)

As human beings, we all carry some form of tension around with us every day, either in our minds, bodies, or souls, whether or not we realize it. That's right—until you try to exert yourself or move your body, you may not realize how much tension you're holding on to (or know where you're holding on to it).

How could you not realize, you ask? Well, you could be dealing with a loss of introspective acuity (your sense of what is going on inside your body), or your attention could just be elsewhere. We direct our attention more toward the outside world (like sights, sounds, tastes, smells, and tactile feelings) than toward our inner experience. Not to mention, our bodies tighten up gradually in response to our habitual postural and movement patterns, and it isn't until we push against those patterns that we realize how much we are limited.

So let's unpack that and start to relax ourselves together.