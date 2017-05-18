I'm A Food Editor. Here's The One Ingredient I Keep In My Freezer To Whip Up A Healthy Dinner

As the food editor at mindbodygreen and a cookbook author, I a) am always trying to eat as well as I can and b) have very little time to do so. While I sometimes love languishing at the farmers market, relishing in the local produce (my, what fine ramps you have there, sir!) most of the time, I find myself stumbling through my front door around 8 or 9 p.m., bone-tired from my day, with a hungry cat, husband, and self to feed (before we get into it: Yes, I'm a feminist; yes, my husband often handles the cooking; yes, this is a digression from the point of this piece).

Because eating is my favorite activity (see above about being a food editor, etc.), even on the tiredest, laziest nights, I want my food to taste amazing, with salty, sour, sweet, and umami notes; playful, contrasting textures; and flavor combinations that take my tongue on a mini-vacation to France or India. I was constantly on the hunt for the easiest, healthiest way to make that happen—and then I found frozen cauliflower rice.

Frozen cauliflower rice is a game changer. It essentially makes the base of your meal a vegetable, and a cancer-fighting, longevity-boosting, inflammation-busting one at that. Paleo? Vegan? Gluten-free? Just looking to boost your vegetable intake? No problem; cauliflower rice works for you. I get mine at Trader Joe's for less than $2 a bag, although if you can't find any at your local supermarket, it's super easy to make.