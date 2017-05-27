People Who Travel For A Living Share Their No. 1 Airport Hack

Nothing can ruin pre-trip anticipation and giddiness like a bad airport experience. After all, long lines, impatient travelers, and delayed flights can send anyone into a tailspin. Fear not—it is possible to get to your destination without having a nervous breakdown en route.

To ring in the unofficial start of travel season, we're rounding up the best airport pointers from the wellness insiders who are constantly on the move. Cheers to a summer of healthy, happy travel.