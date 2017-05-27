mindbodygreen

Close banner
Travel

People Who Travel For A Living Share Their No. 1 Airport Hack

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
People Who Travel For A Living Share Their No. 1 Airport Hack

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 27, 2017

Nothing can ruin pre-trip anticipation and giddiness like a bad airport experience. After all, long lines, impatient travelers, and delayed flights can send anyone into a tailspin. Fear not—it is possible to get to your destination without having a nervous breakdown en route.

To ring in the unofficial start of travel season, we're rounding up the best airport pointers from the wellness insiders who are constantly on the move. Cheers to a summer of healthy, happy travel.

1. Keep a bag of travel essentials on hand.

I always have a little bag of travel pick-me-ups: rosewater spray, face moisturizer, dental floss, facial wipes, EO hand sanitizer, probiotics, Manuka cough drops, lavender oil, a beanie that covers my eyes for sleeping, and cozy socks. I recently got into this apple cider vinegar elderberry astragalus mix that comes in a small bottle too. I just take a shot of it to build the immune system and support lung health. It helped a lot when I was in Cuba, where the air is pretty polluted from the old cars running on diesel.

Heather Lilleston, co-founder of Yoga for Bad People

Article continues below

2. Share a smile.

I love to smile and thank everyone who helps me and checks me in. A genuine show of appreciation relieves the heaviness of airport stress.

—Tara Stiles, founder of Strala Yoga

3. Pack light and get pre-check.

With my pre-check, I can usually get from the Miami airport's front door to my gate in under 30 minutes when I don't check a bag. And TSA lets me fly through security without having to take out all of my electronics, which make up most of my carry-on bag for blogging, production, and filming!

Sara Quiriconi, jet-setting yogi behind Live Free Warrior

Article continues below

4. Know the security rules.

I recently realized I don't need to fish all of my gemstones out of bra before going through the security scanners. (Yes, you read that right.) I tested it on an international flight into the United States and didn't set off any sirens.

Emma Mildon, spiritual guru and author of The Soul Searcher's Handbook

5. Pack the eco essentials.

I bring an empty water bottle with me and fill up at the water fountains. Saves on a bottle; and saves you at least $3 because water is insanely expensive at the airport!

Summer Rayne Oakes, environmental activist behind Homestead Brooklyn

Article continues below

6. Dress the part and stay moving.

I always wear comfortable clothes (aka leggings and sneakers) that can stretch and move. If you wear comfy clothes, you'll be more likely to move before and during the flight and feel less bloated after! My two biggest pet peeves are being dehydrated and tight or anxious at the airport. I also stretch at the gate and fill up my bottle a couple times before I get on the plane and again when I get off.

Rebecca Kennedy, Nike Master Trainer

Ready to start planning your next big trip? Check out our travel diaries series for all the wanderlust you could ever ask for.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
$39.99

Crystals 101

With Emma Mildon
Crystals 101
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
Beauty

The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists

Alexandra Engler
The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-best-tips-for-healthy-airport-travel

Your article and new folder have been saved!