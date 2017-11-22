Herbal Tea: The Best Options For Gut Health, Inflammation, Glowing Skin & More

It’s not often that you find me without a cup of tea in my hand. I usually reach for green tea due to its numerous health benefits and caffeine content, which is much-needed during a full day of patients at my functional medicine clinic. While green tea is a fantastic option, there is a whole world of tea just waiting to be explored.

In my previous article, I discussed the difference between green, white, black, and oolong teas. These varieties are made from the actual tea plant Camellia sinensis and are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the tea varieties.

Herbal teas are made from a combination of single herbs, plants, fruits, and spices and differ from the above varieties in the fact that they contain zero caffeine. But what they lack in caffeine they make up for in their insane amount of health benefits. Chances are whatever health problem you are dealing with, there is an herbal tea to help remedy your symptoms.

There are plenty more teas than just this list, but if I included all the types, it would fill a book. But let this be your go-to guide to your most common health problems.

So grab your favorite mug and start steeping away your health woes one cup at a time.