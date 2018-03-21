The Exact Supplement Routine That Kept Me Healthy ALL Winter Long

We've almost made it! Spring is right around the corner, and that means warmer weather, more time outside, and fewer seasonal coughs and colds. Looking back, the truth is that staying healthy through the winter is hard; many of us exercise a little less, stress a little more, and although soups and stews can provide us with lots of colorful veggies, they just aren't as easy to keep up with as heaping summer salads and green smoothies.

This fact is just one of many reasons why I step up my supplement game in the fall, the second I feel a chill in the air. This year, these supplements—combined with eight hours of sleep a night, moving my body regularly, and as many fruits and veggies and bone broths as I could muster—helped me stay healthy all winter long. Here's what they are and why I decided to make them part of my winter wellness routine: