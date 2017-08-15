mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

My Go-To Smoothie For Bad Skin Days

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Photo by Tatjana Ristanic

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Despite an arsenal of therapeutic oils and nontoxic cleansers, sometimes bad skin days just creep up, whether it's due to a few late nights sleeping with makeup on, hormones, or, in my case, a croissant- and baguette-filled two-week trip that left my soul overflowing—and my skin ruddy, congested, and speckled with painful blemishes. On my first day back, I immediately headed over to my trusty blender and made a skin-clearing version of my signature green smoothie. It's packed to the brim with ingredients that will make your skin clear, and keep it that way.

Greens:

You can use any greens you'd like because they all have the two properties we're after—phytonutrients and fiber (and lots of it). That fiber will sweep through your digestive system, clearing out anything lingering and causing inflammation and congestion.

Article continues below

Cilantro:

Cilantro is a potent chelator, meaning that it rids the body of heavy metals like lead and mercury that accumulate via drinking water, fruits and vegetables, and more. It also decreases inflammation in the body, which is the root of many skin problems.

Mango:

This is in there in large part to provide delicious flavor, but it also contains a hefty dose of vitamins A and C, both of which help stimulate the skin to produce collagen, which makes it appear supple, smooth, and clear.

Article continues below

Turmeric:

Photo: Martí Sans

Ah, the anti-inflammatory powerhouse—you can't really have a skin-clearing smoothie without it. Turmeric has been shown to be one of the most powerful anti-inflammatory foods on the planet, and calming your inflammation in your whole body is vital for clearing up your skin.

Ginger:

The state of your gut massively affects the state of your skin, which is one of the reasons it's so easy for pimples to pop up after a week or two of bad eating or even a time of particular stress (which wreaks havoc on your gut). Ginger is a gut-soothing spice that's been used to calm the stomach and, in turn, the rest of the body, for thousands of years. Like turmeric, it also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Article continues below

Coconut Butter:

Coconut butter adds to the fun, tropical flavor and provides a hefty dose of lauric acid, a component only found elsewhere in breast milk, that is antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal. Since acne is a bacterial imbalance (again, in the gut and correspondingly on the skin), the coconut butter helps to gently correct the situation, bringing your system back into harmony. You can also use coconut oil or MCT oil, but the butter is whole coconut flesh, blended, and is thus a more "whole food" option.

Collagen:

You can skip this if you want to keep it vegan, but the uber-trendy collagen actually has powerful effects, helping stimulate your body to create more collagen, which plumps and clears skin. It also helps line and soothe the gut, integral to helping with acne due to (again) that gut-skin connection.

Article continues below

Skin-Clearing Smoothie

Photo: Tatjana Ristanic

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 packed cup greens of choice
  • ½ cup packed cilantro, washed with woody stems removed (leave the rest of the stems, as they add flavor and nutrients)
  • ½ banana
  • ½ cup frozen mango
  • 2 tablespoons coconut butter
  • 1 scoop collagen powder of choice (I like Vital Proteins, but any grass-fed, pastured version works great)
  • 1 teaspoon powdered ginger
  • 1 teaspoon powdered turmeric
  • Filtered water

Method

Place all ingredients in a blender; add a cup or so of water, then blend. Add more water to reach desired texture. Share with a friend or save in a tightly sealed Mason jar to drink tomorrow!

P.S. These two random ingredients cleared up one writer's skin (when nothing else worked).

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-best-smoothie-recipe-for-acne

Your article and new folder have been saved!