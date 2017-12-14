This Was The Best Relationship Advice We Heard In 2017

When looking back on the biggest relationship trends of 2017, one phrase comes to mind: Anything goes. This year was marked by more openness than ever (who needs labels?), and monogamy took a back seat to make room for open relationships. Esther Perel's best-selling book The State of Affairs served as an important reminder that cheating doesn't have to be a deal-breaker, and more and more people decided to embrace couples therapy as a solution to issues in their partnership.

We published hundreds of articles this year that were full of invaluable advice and creative ideas for improving your relationship. Here are the four best pieces of relationship advice we heard in 2017.