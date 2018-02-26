The Best Post-Yoga Recovery Tips For Both Your Mind & Body

With many classes evolving to shorter class lengths, it’s important to get in 5 minutes of savasana to seal your practice. Many teachers skimp out on one of the most important parts of the practice! There is a reason savasana comes at the end of a class. Your teacher takes you through a number of yoga flows to work your mind and body, to then allow you to relax to a deeper state of being. Did you feel like you got in a proper savasana? Take 5 minutes when you get home to seal your practice. You can practice this on your back or in an easy seated position.

These tips help me to be the best teacher, wife, and businesswoman I can be while energizing my body to feeling strong, even after the toughest of workouts. I hope my experience with these techniques help you find some balance with your daily routines.

