To prep your lips for color, a quality lip balm is practically nonnegotiable. "Using a balm covers and fills in any little gaps in your lips so that color doesn't sink in, and it keeps color from attaching to dry patches that can flake off," notes Patinkin. Hopefully, you've scrubbed most of them off, but a quality balm can soften any lingering bits you might have missed. "A tinted balm can help enhance a lipstick color, but a clear balm will give a truer read," she adds. Look for emollients that build up the skin barrier and soften out microcracks—for example, mindbodygreen's lip balm contains shea butter, coconut butter, and vitamin E, as well as moringa seed oil for a heap of fatty acids and antioxidants.

However, timing does matter: Apply your lipstick right after swiping on a balm, and the color will likely slide right off. Patinkin recommends applying your balm 15 minutes or so before your makeup routine—like when you get out of the shower or start doing your hair, for instance. That way, the formula has enough time to sink into the skin and soften your pout. If your lips still feel slippery when you're ready to apply lip color, feel free to use a tissue to blot away any extra product.