 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
The *Exact* Order To Apply Lip Products for Lasting Hydration & Color

The *Exact* Order To Apply Lip Products for Lasting Hydration & Color

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
The *Exact* Order To Apply Lip Products So Your Color Stays All Day Long

Image by Erin Brant / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 3, 2022 — 23:37 PM

Of all makeup woes, nothing is more frustrating than lipstick creases. I say this as someone whose winged liner somehow always turns out looking like an EKG reading: Liner (especially of the liquid variety) is notoriously tricky to master, but lipstick carries this air of effortlessness—which makes cakey, creasy applications all the more aggravating. 

Make no mistake: Achieving long-lasting lip color is not a swipe-and-go endeavor. It requires thoughtful application of multiple products. Yes, multiple—allow me to introduce you to the art of layering your lippies. 

The best order to apply your lip products.

In general, the order goes: scrub, balm, liner, color, gloss. But let's take a deeper dive: 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Lip scrub. 

Not only does exfoliation help buff away dry flakes (which can leave an uneven surface for lip color), but it also helps smooth out creases. "Exfoliating your lips can be helpful if you're starting to see some lip lines," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, says about exfoliating the area. A bit of scrubbing will help your subsequent products glide on with ease. Not to mention, exfoliating your pout also stimulates circulation and blood flow, which spurs the production of collagen and keeps them looking full.

Check out our favorite lip scrubs here, or feel free to use a damp reusable cotton round for the job. "They're very soft but give a nice little scrub that helps keep my lips very soft and smooth without the grittiness of exfoliating products," says makeup artist Jenny Patinkin

2. Lip balm. 

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(5)
lip balm

To prep your lips for color, a quality lip balm is practically nonnegotiable. "Using a balm covers and fills in any little gaps in your lips so that color doesn't sink in, and it keeps color from attaching to dry patches that can flake off," notes Patinkin. Hopefully, you've scrubbed most of them off, but a quality balm can soften any lingering bits you might have missed. "A tinted balm can help enhance a lipstick color, but a clear balm will give a truer read," she adds. Look for emollients that build up the skin barrier and soften out microcracks—for example, mindbodygreen's lip balm contains shea butter, coconut butter, and vitamin E, as well as moringa seed oil for a heap of fatty acids and antioxidants.

However, timing does matter: Apply your lipstick right after swiping on a balm, and the color will likely slide right off. Patinkin recommends applying your balm 15 minutes or so before your makeup routine—like when you get out of the shower or start doing your hair, for instance. That way, the formula has enough time to sink into the skin and soften your pout. If your lips still feel slippery when you're ready to apply lip color, feel free to use a tissue to blot away any extra product. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Lip liner.

Next, find a lip liner that's the same shade (or the closest you can find) as your lipstick, trace the lips to secure a helpful border, then fill in the entire surface area with the liner. "This creates a base color so that when any lipstick or gloss applied on top of it wears away, you still have a nice color and shape left," says Patinkin. 

4. Lip color. 

Finally, it's time for color! To keep your lippie in place, Nechelle Turner, global makeup artist for Jane Iredale—The Skincare Makeup, recommends applying multiple layers of color. "Apply lipstick, blot with a tissue, and reapply lipstick," she once told mbg. By blotting that first layer, you're really pressing the formula into the waxy liner base so it stays put. Then your last layer is for the lush finish.  

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Lip gloss.

Follow up with a gloss, if you so choose. A touch of shimmer on the center of your lip can really accentuate plushness, as it highlights the area. As celebrity makeup artist A.J. Crimson tells mbg about accentuating your lip shape: "Anytime you add something reflective to the lip, it's going to add more of that pop and poutiness." 

The takeaway. 

Are there days when I swipe on a tinted lip balm and call it a day? Of course. But if you're craving a bold, fierce lip, make sure you know your layering order; it can truly make or break the wearability and color payoff. 

lip balm
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(5)
lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(5)
lip balm
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Gasp! You Lose 50% Of Your Skin's Hyaluronic Acid By Your 40s

Alexandra Engler
Gasp! You Lose 50% Of Your Skin's Hyaluronic Acid By Your 40s
Beauty

3 Acne Treatments To Skip & What To Try Instead, From A Holistic Esthetician

Alexandra Engler
3 Acne Treatments To Skip & What To Try Instead, From A Holistic Esthetician
Integrative Health

Listening To These Sounds Before Bed Can Help You Fall Asleep Way Faster

Emma Loewe
Listening To These Sounds Before Bed Can Help You Fall Asleep Way Faster
Integrative Health

I'm A Derm & If I Could Bring *One* Food To A Desert Island, It Would Be This

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Derm & If I Could Bring *One* Food To A Desert Island, It Would Be This
Functional Food

How To Make Sure You're Actually Getting Enough Variety In Your Diet

Jamie Schneider
How To Make Sure You're Actually Getting Enough Variety In Your Diet
Spirituality

Love, Money & More: This Tool Will Help You Fulfill Your Innermost Desires

Sarah Regan
Love, Money & More: This Tool Will Help You Fulfill Your Innermost Desires
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Every Question About Health & Wellness Coaching You've Ever Had, Answered

Sara Angle, CPT
Every Question About Health & Wellness Coaching You've Ever Had, Answered
Integrative Health

Multivitamins Are Not Regulated By The FDA: True Or False?

Morgan Chamberlain
Multivitamins Are Not Regulated By The FDA: True Or False?
Functional Food

A Nutritional Psychiatrist Says This Is The No. 1 Food For Brain Health

Olivia Giacomo
A Nutritional Psychiatrist Says This Is The No. 1 Food For Brain Health
Mental Health

Aromatherapy For Stress Relief: How It Works + 12 Scents To Start With

Julia Guerra
Aromatherapy For Stress Relief: How It Works + 12 Scents To Start With
Love

Is It Time To Consider Divorce? 13 Signs To Look For, From Marriage Experts

Sarah Regan
Is It Time To Consider Divorce? 13 Signs To Look For, From Marriage Experts
Mental Health

The Personality Type That's Best At Rebounding After Setbacks & Heartbreak

Florence Williams
The Personality Type That's Best At Rebounding After Setbacks & Heartbreak
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-best-order-to-apply-lip-products
lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
lip balm

Your article and new folder have been saved!