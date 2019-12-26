Don't get us wrong. We totally support you eating clean, being more socially aware, and calling your mom once a week (at least). But your 2020 horoscope also has hints for how to set intentions that are aligned with the stars.

In 2020, all the signs will have to be a bit "out of character." While your nature may be to go one way, the stars are guiding you in what might feel like a counterintuitive direction. Some years are like that! The opportunity here is to discover a new part of yourself or to build a muscle in an area where you might not be naturally strong.