We Found The Perfect Organic & Natural Foundations For Every Skin Type

Finding the right foundation can be a tricky business. It's the old Goldilocks scenario—some are too drying, some are too greasy, some are weirdly irritating, and, every once in a while, one is just right. So it's no surprise that even the most eco-minded of us might still be using a brand of foundation that's full of synthetic ingredients. After all, you found one that works and you're sticking with it, dammit! But we're here to tell you, natural foundation can be just as good (in most cases, better).

"I've been working as a natural makeup artist and educator for over eight years, and I can say that every single model, actor, singer, and 'everyday' person has been awed at the way their skin looks during and after I put a natural foundation on them," says Kristen Arnett, international makeup artist and healthy beauty expert.

But beyond the way it looks, there are so many reasons to go natural. "Traditional makeup is formulated with all kinds of pore-clogging ingredients like silicones or known skin irritants like synthetic preservatives," says esthetician and holistic skin care expert Katie Sobelman.

What should you look for in a natural foundation? That depends on your skin type. "If skin is dry, you want to look for a higher concentration of any nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, aloe vera, and shea butter," says Arnett. "And stay the heck away from mineral powder foundation; it's just going to make things look way drier." For oily skin, powders are often the best option, but they're not your only option. If you want something creamier, "opt for an organic aloe-based foundation, that will hydrate without imparting too much moisture," says Sobelman.

Not all natural ingredients are skin-friendly, though, and one common mineral that both Arnett and Sobelman recommend avoiding is bismuth oxychloride, which can be irritating if you have sensitive skin.

Here are seven of the very best beauty-expert-approved natural foundations for every skin type: