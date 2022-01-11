I’ve Tried Hundreds Of Lip Balms — Finally, The One That I’ll Keep Around
I have a habit of overindulging in lip balms. I keep one in each purse, bag, tote, in my bathroom, by my desk, in my kitchen, on my nightstand—I’m sure you could find one or two between my couch cushions. This way I’m always an arm's-reach away from one. I have dry, sensitive skin and the lips are no exception. So my excess of lip balms was less of a quirk and more of a necessity: constant hydration was the only way to keep my lips feeling comfortable and moisturized.
But for the last year, I’ve only carried around one little tube. It’s my secret weapon that gives me soft, hydrated lips and has replaced all others. No more is my bag littered with glosses and pots of balm. This is the only lip product I need.
The all-star ingredient lineup.
mindbodygreen’s lip balm is the treatment of my dreams. It nurtures the delicate area and supports the barrier with an incredible blend of botanical actives. Just to name a few: Shea and cocoa butter offer plump hydration, instantly softening chapped and flaky skin. The super botanical moringa seed oil feeds your skin antioxidants and fatty acids for daily free radical protection and barrier support. The base is a vegan sunflower seed wax that supports the stick’s texture. And the sodium hyaluronate (a form of the humectant hyaluronic acid, which binds and holds moisture) has a low molecular weight so it can penetrate deeper and provide a subtle plumping effect.
But enough about the ingredient list—let’s talk function. This balm feels incredible to apply: Like wrapping yourself in a cashmere blanket. It’s the perfect medium-bodied texture for a balm. When a stick is too thick, it doesn’t smooth on effortlessly—and on the other end of the spectrum, when it’s too soft, it gets sticky with use. But this finds the sweet spot right in the middle. And the finish is not-too-glossy, yet never dull sheen.
It brings out the best in your lips. And I get the compliments to prove it.
Our personal care standards.
We believe in using only the highest-quality ingredients. If you've shopped our supplements, you likely know this to be true: Every bioactive and phytonutrient that goes into those formulas is curated with intention and exactness. We don't mess around with our efficacy or responsibility. So when we started looking into topical formulations, we knew we had a high bar.
While there is no regulated definition of "clean," we believe it has become a useful term for consumers to identify formulas that align with their wants. Every brand, retailer, and organization has its own set of standards of their version of clean—and we have always encouraged people to look for brands that match up with their own. We excluded many of the common ingredients buzzed about currently, including parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, petrochemicals, common allergens, formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasers, silicones, BHA, BHT, and over 1,000 other ingredients regulated by the European Union.
But in the formulation process, we actually didn't start by outlining what we didn't want. To us, creating a clean product with integrity was the baseline. So instead, we started by outlining the ingredients we did want. We wanted natural botanicals, naturally derived actives, and responsible synthetics. We wanted ingredients that were shown to be well tolerated by most people. We wanted high-tech, innovative actives that would nurture the skin microbiome and barrier. We wanted nutrient-dense botanicals that gave your skin antioxidants, lipids, and fatty acids.
And once we outlined all of this, we were able to craft formulas with intention. See, we have always found that when you approach an endeavor from a place of abundance—not restriction—you're better able to thrive.
But standards extend past the formulas. It’s also important to consider packaging. Our lip balm tube is housed in an Eco-Smart Resin © and is 100% recyclable with like materials. However, this material goes a step further: Eco Smart containers are a proprietary technology that enables plastic components to fully break down in biologically active environments, like landfills and marine environments. It is fully FDA compliant and made in the USA. Our shipping boxes are made from 100% recycled paper and are fully curbside recyclable. And did we mention that our formulas are made in a plant powered by 100% wind energy?
The takeaway.
Now that I’ve tried our new lip balm, no others will do. It’s an exceptional product that blends together high-quality ingredients and leaves your lips feeling delightful. My dry, sensitive skin can’t live without it.
