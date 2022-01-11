I’ve Tried Hundreds Of Lip Balms — Finally, The One That I’ll Keep Around

We believe in using only the highest-quality ingredients. If you've shopped our supplements, you likely know this to be true: Every bioactive and phytonutrient that goes into those formulas is curated with intention and exactness. We don't mess around with our efficacy or responsibility. So when we started looking into topical formulations, we knew we had a high bar.

While there is no regulated definition of "clean," we believe it has become a useful term for consumers to identify formulas that align with their wants. Every brand, retailer, and organization has its own set of standards of their version of clean—and we have always encouraged people to look for brands that match up with their own. We excluded many of the common ingredients buzzed about currently, including parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, petrochemicals, common allergens, formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasers, silicones, BHA, BHT, and over 1,000 other ingredients regulated by the European Union.

But in the formulation process, we actually didn't start by outlining what we didn't want. To us, creating a clean product with integrity was the baseline. So instead, we started by outlining the ingredients we did want. We wanted natural botanicals, naturally derived actives, and responsible synthetics. We wanted ingredients that were shown to be well tolerated by most people. We wanted high-tech, innovative actives that would nurture the skin microbiome and barrier. We wanted nutrient-dense botanicals that gave your skin antioxidants, lipids, and fatty acids.

And once we outlined all of this, we were able to craft formulas with intention. See, we have always found that when you approach an endeavor from a place of abundance—not restriction—you're better able to thrive.

But standards extend past the formulas. It’s also important to consider packaging. Our lip balm tube is housed in an Eco-Smart Resin © and is 100% recyclable with like materials. However, this material goes a step further: Eco Smart containers are a proprietary technology that enables plastic components to fully break down in biologically active environments, like landfills and marine environments. It is fully FDA compliant and made in the USA. Our shipping boxes are made from 100% recycled paper and are fully curbside recyclable. And did we mention that our formulas are made in a plant powered by 100% wind energy?