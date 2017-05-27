mindbodygreen

Close banner

Get Your Grill On: 9 Juicy Fruits And Veggies That'll Make You Glow

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
May 27, 2017

Whether it’s raining or the sun is shining brightly, it’s time to dust off the ol’ grill and kick summer off properly! To get you going, here are some of our favorite healthy recipes from around the internet.

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burger

Get Your Grill On: 9 Juicy Fruits And Veggies That'll Make You Glow

Photo by Feed Me Phoebe

Juicy, meaty, and full of umami. Get the full recipe here.

Article continues below

Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Get Your Grill On: 9 Juicy Fruits And Veggies That'll Make You Glow

Photo by As Easy As Apple Pie

Grilling the pineapple makes this salsa so much better. We love it on fish—get the full recipe here.

Carrot Hot Dog

Get Your Grill On: 9 Juicy Fruits And Veggies That'll Make You Glow

Photo by Inspiralized

These carrot hot dogs are smoky and sweet and taste shockingly like the real thing. Get the full recipe here.

Article continues below

Grilled Stuffed Avocados

Get Your Grill On: 9 Juicy Fruits And Veggies That'll Make You Glow

Photo by The First Mess

What makes an avocado better? Grilling it and stuffing it with delicious veg. Get the full recipe here.

Grilled Asparagus & Tofu Spring Rolls

Get Your Grill On: 9 Juicy Fruits And Veggies That'll Make You Glow

Photo by The Bojon Gourmet

Possibly the lightest, freshest thing to ever come off a grill. Get the full recipe here.

Article continues below

Grilled Portobello & Asparagus Tacos

Get Your Grill On: 9 Juicy Fruits And Veggies That'll Make You Glow

Photo by Kimberly Snyder

For when you're in a taco mood (aka always). Get the full recipe here.

Grilled Peaches With Honey & Yogurt

Get Your Grill On: 9 Juicy Fruits And Veggies That'll Make You Glow

Photo by Skinny Taste

Possibly the best summer dessert. Get the full recipe here.

Article continues below

Grilled Moroccan Vegetable Skewers

Get Your Grill On: 9 Juicy Fruits And Veggies That'll Make You Glow

Photo by Natasha's Kitchen

Use this spice blend to take anything you grill to the next level. Get the full recipe here.

Grilled Peach, Pistachio & Baby Arugula Salad

Get Your Grill On: 9 Juicy Fruits And Veggies That'll Make You Glow

Photo by Tasty Yummies

If you're not grilling your salad yet, you're missing out! Get the full recipe here.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

7 Ways To Reap Ginger's Stomach-Soothing, Pain-Relieving Benefits

Marygrace Taylor
7 Ways To Reap Ginger's Stomach-Soothing, Pain-Relieving Benefits
$69.99

Food Fundamentals to Optimize Well-Being

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals to Optimize Well-Being
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-best-healthy-plant-based-grill-recipes

Your article and new folder have been saved!