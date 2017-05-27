Get Your Grill On: 9 Juicy Fruits And Veggies That'll Make You Glow
Whether it’s raining or the sun is shining brightly, it’s time to dust off the ol’ grill and kick summer off properly! To get you going, here are some of our favorite healthy recipes from around the internet.
Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burger
Juicy, meaty, and full of umami. Get the full recipe here.
Grilled Pineapple Salsa
Grilling the pineapple makes this salsa so much better. We love it on fish—get the full recipe here.
Carrot Hot Dog
These carrot hot dogs are smoky and sweet and taste shockingly like the real thing. Get the full recipe here.
Grilled Stuffed Avocados
What makes an avocado better? Grilling it and stuffing it with delicious veg. Get the full recipe here.
Grilled Asparagus & Tofu Spring Rolls
Possibly the lightest, freshest thing to ever come off a grill. Get the full recipe here.
Grilled Portobello & Asparagus Tacos
For when you're in a taco mood (aka always). Get the full recipe here.
Grilled Peaches With Honey & Yogurt
Possibly the best summer dessert. Get the full recipe here.
Grilled Moroccan Vegetable Skewers
Use this spice blend to take anything you grill to the next level. Get the full recipe here.
Grilled Peach, Pistachio & Baby Arugula Salad
If you're not grilling your salad yet, you're missing out! Get the full recipe here.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.