These Are The Best & Worst Foods For A Child's Brain

As the associate director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College, my work has been focused on the rigorous study of how our lifestyle choices—especially our diet—influence the health of our brains. Not just to prevent or mitigate Alzheimer’s but also to maintain and maximize cognitive power over a lifetime.

And as the proud mother of a 3-year-old daughter, I am especially focused on feeding my little girl the right foods, because a lifetime starts as soon as when we are born, and (as most parents have noticed!) our brains begin developing faster than everything else. That’s partly because the brain isn’t like the other organs in our body. In the rest of the body, our cells are born with a limited life span and need to be replaced. For example, we all shed hair every day, which is only to be replaced by new hair in a matter of days. We shed and renew skin cells every 10 to 30 days, and our red blood cells are replaced every four months—without any effort, and all without our ever noticing. Even our skeleton is renewed, at a rate of 10 percent per year.