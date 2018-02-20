The Best Foods For Clear Skin: A Naturopathic Doctor Explains

Ann Wigmore, one of America's pioneering holistic health experts, once said the food you eat can be either the safest and most powerful form of medicine or the slowest form of poison. Skin, the largest detox organ in the body responds differently—think glowing skin or red and inflamed—depending on the food we ingest.

Stop to think for a minute about the massive amount of work the skin has to do as our largest detox organ in both ridding the bad from our bodies and absorbing the good. Supporting this process becomes critical to the healthy balance of your skin. As a naturopathic physician and registered dietitian, I believe the first and most important thing anyone can do to improve skin is turn the attention on to diet. Focusing on skin health means clean foods, more antioxidants (the inflammation fighters in our body) and less toxins and free radicals (an inflammation trigger in the body). This is one of many reasons why vegetables and fruits are vital to health, and sugars and alcohols can wreak havoc on us. Many people with acne, psoriasis, or eczema have subclinical gut inflammation or leaky gut; thus, many of the best foods for skin health involve reducing inflammation and supporting growth and repair of the gut.

Here are some of the top foods for improving the look, feel, and function of your body’s largest organ for detox: skin!