Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Want To Put Down This December

Photo by mbg Creative / Contributor

December 6, 2018
Reading is undeniably a key wellness practice—and one that many of us have ignored for far too long. It's proven to build empathy, reduce stress, and even lessen sugar cravings (yes, really!). With that in mind, we're excited to share Well Read, a column that curates the absolute best fiction and narrative nonfiction picks of the month. Here's what you should read this October. (Want more book inspo? Here are the picks for JuneJulyAugustSeptember, October, and November.)

Kitchen Yarns by Ann Hood

In this winning essay collection, memoirist Ann Hood recounts her life through the lens of food, from her Italian grandmother's kitchen to love lost and found over pestos and warm breads. Hood showcases how central food is to the major moments in our lives but also evidences its place at the center of our emotional plate, as she uses it to deal with a series of losses and to find a sense of place in the world. The essays are also accompanied by recipes, so you can cook your way through your laughter (and there will be much) and tears (and there will be even more). Kitchen Yarns by Ann Hood (December 4)

Kitchen Yarns by Ann Hood
Ann Hood / Contributor

Radiant Shimmering Light by Sarah Selecky

If you’ve been questioning your relationship with social media or your place in the world, you'll love this satirical novel from Sarah Selecky. Lillian Quick connects with her long-lost cousin, Eleven Novack, now an internet sensation, at an event. She quickly falls into Eleven's world, achieving all of the things she dreamed about (financial solvency, a following of her own)—but all of that comes at a price. Reflecting on the women's empowerment movement and pyramid schemes with wit, insight, and empathy, Selecky showcases the difficulties of having and achieving in the modern world, while questioning what successful womanhood—and adulthood—is all about. Radiant Shimmering Light by Sarah Selecky (December 4)

Radiant Shimmering Light by Sarah Selecky
Sarah Selecky / Contributor

You Are a Badass Every Day by Jen Sincero

Jen Sincero made waves in 2013 with her mega-best-seller, You Are a Badass, and now she's back with ways to make her philosophies actionable. Her new book is part motivation and science and part exercise, what she considers a "spiritual gym" to strengthen the badass parts of your brain. With her signature frankness (if you shy away from cursing, this is not the book for you), Sincero tackles all of the elements that keep us from living our best lives—and teaches us exactly how to break through the barriers to live out our dreams. You Are a Badass Every Day by Jen Sincero (December 4)

You Are a Badass Every Day by Jen Sincero
Jen Sincero / Contributor

Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield

On the banks of the river Thames, a dead child is delivered to the door of an inn—but hours later, she somehow comes back to life. The story takes off from there, spanning the realms of the real and the supernatural and dozens of characters' lives. It's a quick read, a slow-burning magical realism mystery, that questions the nature of stories in our notions of life and death. Once Upon a River feels like a fairytale for adults, and Setterfield will quickly hook you with her atmospheric descriptions of drizzly, nineteenth-century England. It's a powerful meditation on stories and their place in our lives. Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield (December 4)

Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield
Diane Setterfield

Game Changers by Dave Asprey

After interviewing luminaries such as Dr. David Perlmutter, Esther Perel, and Tim Ferriss on his podcast, Asprey has gleaned a thing or two about how to live a smarter, faster, and happier life. Asprey condenses all of that knowledge into this accessibly written book, which is packed with both information and "action items" to help you apply the wisdom and actually create real change in your life. For more of Dave's personal story, definitely check out his episode of the mbg podcast (he details his weight-loss journey from his 300-pound maximum!)—and then pick up this book to use his lessons to alter your own life path. Game Changers by Dave Asprey (December 4)

Game Changers by Dave Asprey
Dave Asprey

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

