Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Want To Put Down This December

Kitchen Yarns by Ann Hood

In this winning essay collection, memoirist Ann Hood recounts her life through the lens of food, from her Italian grandmother's kitchen to love lost and found over pestos and warm breads. Hood showcases how central food is to the major moments in our lives but also evidences its place at the center of our emotional plate, as she uses it to deal with a series of losses and to find a sense of place in the world. The essays are also accompanied by recipes, so you can cook your way through your laughter (and there will be much) and tears (and there will be even more). Kitchen Yarns by Ann Hood (December 4)