Cast-iron pans might be one of the top kitchen tools that chefs and health professionals agree upon. The heavy weight allows for durable, even cooking (many lighter pans have "hot spots" that can lead to burning) and because the entire pan is heatproof, it can go from stove to oven with ease, a nice benefit when searing then roasting veg or a chicken. Cast-iron pans tick the boxes of the wellness world, though, for two reasons: what they bring in and what they leave out.

"Cooking with cast iron also can be helpful for those looking to boost their iron intake," explains Carlene Thomas, R.D., and founder of Oh Carlene. She notes that it's a safe and effective way to boost iron intake without going overboard: "You may need to consume more iron if you feel easily fatigued, have pale skin, or bruise easily," she says, "but iron overload is unlikely with simply cooking on a cast-iron skillet alone. Most people would need to be overdoing it on supplements—there are less than 200,000 cases of iron overload in the U.S. per year."

Also notable is what cast-iron pans don't include—namely questionable chemicals used to make a surface "nonstick." Cast irons derive their nonstick from a process called "seasoning," which results in fat sticking to the pan's surface (this is why you don't scrub a cast iron with soap, although gently washing with a lightly soapy sponge is, contrary to popular belief, completely fine). "With all of the questions surrounding nonstick pans and the new ceramic pans with nanoparticles, you can't go wrong with classic cast iron. It's incredibly durable and is made with trustworthy materials used for generations," says Thomas.

There are a ton of cast-iron pans on the market, and they all differ in size, shape, nonstick surface, and weight. Of the many that exist in stores today, there are a few that stand out from the crowd: if you're looking to add a cast iron to your kitchen, we highly recommend one of these three: