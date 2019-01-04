The One Thing You Need To Do To Wake Up Without Spiking Your Cortisol

I am not a morning person. "Five more minutes" is a cozy crutch I lean on pretty heavily, and I'll admit I abuse the power of the snooze.

Some wake-ups are smoother than others, though, and the days when I take a few minutes to think about what I'm grateful for instead of snoozing my phone alarm for an hour or mindlessly clicking through social media definitely start on a brighter note. (Expressing gratitude really can make us happier and healthier—look it up!) This year, one of my goals is to become better about waking up feeling energized and optimistic, and I have a feeling I'm going to need to ditch my phone to do it.

Constant screen time has been shown to stress us out, and a recent study out of the University of Pennsylvania found that too much social media actually causes depression and loneliness. One side effect of chronic stress is a high cortisol count. Cortisol, a stress response chemical that's excreted by the adrenal glands, is not something you want to have too much of—especially in the morning.

"Most long-term chronic health problems can be traced to disturbances in the natural cortisol pattern," writes Aviva Romm M.D., an integrative doctor, midwife, and mbg Collective member. She associates it with everything from obesity and diabetes to digestive issues and more. Cortisol levels are naturally highest in the mornings, so you definitely don't need to be spiking them more as soon as you open your eyes. All of this is to say, the first few minutes of your day should probably be a screen-free zone.

If you, like me, set your alarm on your cellphone, consider switching to a good old-fashioned clock so you're not tempted to keep clicking after you turn it off. Here are a few options that will wake you up gently for every price point and preference. Snooze button, we've had a good go, but consider this my breakup letter.