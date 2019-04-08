Weekly Horoscope: Here's How To Get Through The Curveball That's Coming Up Wednesday

Instead of seeking some impossible ideal, find out what the "catch" is quickly, then ask yourself, Can I live with this? Be warned that the Venus-Neptune square will heighten the fantasy element for a couple of days on either side of Wednesday. And maybe that's just what you need to finally get this soul mate party started! But it can serve up a whole lot of sweet nothings, so be careful not to get sucked into some charmer's undertow. If you're the creative type, clear your calendar of exhausting obligations and reserve Wednesday for a date with the muse! Your work will be nothing short of divinely inspired.

Another reason to keep your bullshit detector activated this Wednesday? Truth-telling Jupiter free-falls into its annual retrograde until August 11, and this year, that backspin is a bit of a double-whammy, since the red-spotted planet is retreating through its home sign of Sagittarius. Outspoken is one thing; outlandish is quite another. Consider yourself on notice: Embellishing stories (even in "harmless" ways) could seriously damage your credibility over the coming four months. Since November 8, 2018, Jupiter in Sagittarius has given us the green light to take more risks, stretch outside our comfort zones, and view life from a wildly optimistic lens. But come Wednesday, the forced slowdown gives us a chance to assess our rapid progress of the past five months. Is it possible we overestimated our capabilities, overshot the mark, overpromised, and underdelivered? If so, you might consider the words of Sagittarius Winston Churchill who advised, "If you're going through hell, keep walking." The only twist? Start moonwalking! Retrace your steps and figure out where you might need to fortify your structure; call for support, and do what Sagittarius loves most…read and learn to gain expertise! Put yourself in "summer school" with webinars and workshops. For best results, plan to do coursework from a poolside lounger or listen to the modules while walking in the park.