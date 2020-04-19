How To Approach Spring Cleaning, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Spring has sprung—well, it looks that way from indoors—and that can only mean one thing: It's time to clean. Everyone approaches spring cleaning a little differently, especially now that we're navigating such uncertain times, so today we're sharing some tips tailored to various personality types. The element that your zodiac sign falls in can say a lot about how you approach new tasks and challenges. Here's what our resident astrologers, The AstroTwins, had to say about what each sign should keep in mind as they're sprucing up this spring.
Fire: Aries, Leo & Sagittarius
Fire signs are ambitious doers, and they often take on lots of hobbies at once. This tendency to adopt new projects means that their clutter piles can grow quickly. If that's you, clearing out the clutter and coming up with a storage system organizing your hobby accoutrements will help you reclaim your space. With all those projects and activities going at once, it's also important to designate certain zones for certain things. For example, separating your productive zone from your self-care sanctuary will help preserve each space's energetic quality. Consider changing up your lighting in these zones, as well, to quickly elevate whatever mood you're trying to achieve.
Earth: Taurus, Virgo & Capricorn
Earth signs love order and a sense of simplicity, and they gravitate toward clean and clear spaces. They also have a deep appreciation for the natural world and can benefit from bringing some of the outdoors in. Of course, you can do this with indoor plants, but you can also swap out heavier linens, curtains, and clothes in your closet with lighter, natural fabrics like linen or cotton rather than polyester or other synthetic materials. As the chronic worriers of the zodiac, Earth signs can tend to accumulate a lot of first aid kits or emergency supplies over time. If that's you, make sure to go through your stash and check to see that nothing has expired or been deemed irrelevant.
Air: Gemini, Libra & Aquarius
The energetic flow of a space—along with its literal airflow—can mean a lot for air signs. This sign, in particular, will really benefit from the feeling of fresh air, so open up those windows and make sure vents and windows are properly cleaned. You can also consider incorporating some feng shui philosophy into your spring cleaning to get that chi flowing nicely. And don't forget to tackle forgotten spaces like under beds and couches, which can serve as traps for energy—and dust.
Water: Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces
And lastly, water signs can work directly with their element for their spring cleaning projects. That can look like grabbing your mop and giving your home's floors, nooks, and crannies a good scrubbing. Water is also all about the flow of emotion, so if there's a part of your home that you've been avoiding cleaning because it feels overwhelming, it's time to face it. Use the space as an opportunity to ask, "What is it about this area that's negatively affecting me on a deeper level, and what can I do about it?" Smudging with sage or Palo Santo is one great way to transform the energy of a space if it needs a refresher.
Astrology Fundamentals
Be your own astro expert with this class taught by the AstroTwins.
Regardless of your zodiac sign, it's worth noting that Venus is going retrograde in the final weeks of spring, from May 13 to June 25. Venus is all about love and beauty, and its retrograde in Gemini could put pressure on our communication.
With families, couples, and roommates everywhere subjected to more time together in their homes, it will be very important for all of us to think about how to best coexist during this time. Maybe it means setting up a few extra quiet zones to retreat to.
Spring serves as a reminder of the beauty and refreshing quality of a new cycle, rebirth, and transformation. As we prepare for warmer months ahead, cleaning out our spaces can do wonders for our overall well-being, no matter our sign.