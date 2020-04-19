Regardless of your zodiac sign, it's worth noting that Venus is going retrograde in the final weeks of spring, from May 13 to June 25. Venus is all about love and beauty, and its retrograde in Gemini could put pressure on our communication.

With families, couples, and roommates everywhere subjected to more time together in their homes, it will be very important for all of us to think about how to best coexist during this time. Maybe it means setting up a few extra quiet zones to retreat to.

Spring serves as a reminder of the beauty and refreshing quality of a new cycle, rebirth, and transformation. As we prepare for warmer months ahead, cleaning out our spaces can do wonders for our overall well-being, no matter our sign.