mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Astounding Impact Gratitude Has On Self-Control, According To Science

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
The Astounding Impact Gratitude Has On Self-Control, According To Science

Photo by Zheng Long

January 3, 2018 — 10:05 AM

When we think of New Year's resolutions, the first thing that comes to mind for many of us is exercising our self-control and willpower muscles. But according to research, willpower is not only a finite resource that can be depleted—it could also have a potentially harmful long-term impact on our health.

A recent study out of Northwestern University conducted on 300 teenagers from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds found that the teens who had stronger self-control were in fact better at resisting temptation, but they also saw increases in stress and experienced signs of premature aging in their cells.

So, what's the solution? According to extensive research around this topic, gratitude, compassion, and pride can help. One study found that when people are feeling grateful, they experience double the self-control that people feeling happy or neutral do. Additionally, when people are able to view their skills and accomplishments with pride—taking into account the small wins they experience along the way—their willpower strengthens. And when people feel compassion for others, it's easier for them to exert effort and time to help them get out of whatever they're going through.

While pride and compassion may seem like more abstract concepts, cultivating a gratitude practice is something you can start right now. So if you want to actually achieve your New Year's resolutions in 2018, consider volunteering locally, meditating, and always saying thank you.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
$59.99

How To Live Every Day With More Joy

With Sheryl Paul, M.A.
How To Live Every Day With More Joy
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-astounding-impact-gratitude-has-on-self-control

Your article and new folder have been saved!