The 4 Best Keto Diet Apps Of 2019 

Many of us start the new year hoping to make a change in our diet, relationships, self-care, career, or finances or maybe even in each area. While this is exciting, it can be daunting to actually get started.

If you are looking to try out one of the most talked about diets of 2018 (we're talking about the keto diet), there are also some keto-friendly apps that can help you along the way. The keto diet is one high in good-quality fats like avocado and olive oil, moderate in protein, and low in carbs.

The keto diet made headlines in 2018 (which we predicted in 2017!) for benefits like lowering blood sugar and increasing insulin sensitivity, which could protect against type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's; the potential to treat Parkinson's disease and epilepsy; not to mention weight loss, reduced inflammation, and fewer free radicals; which can harm our DNA.

In a society that promotes and enables a high-sugar, high-carb, and fatty-foods diet, you may be wondering, how will I be able to do this?

You're not alone. That's exactly why we are here to give you the top four apps we recommend to help you go keto in 2019. Whether you are interested in giving the diet a try, just starting, or a fan of ketosis, these handy apps will help you find more ease on your keto journey: