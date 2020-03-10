“There are a number of reasons people experience headaches, including food intolerance, a hormonal imbalance, and nutritional deficiencies,” says Bindiya Gandhi, MD, a family medicine physician. Spikes in cortisol, which happen in response to stress and inflammation, can also trigger headaches.

“Stress also weakens your immune system,” says Gandhi. “This will predispose you to gut issues and other factors that can increase risk of having headaches.” Research published in The International Journal of Angiology found that in a group of 200 subjects with H. pylori, a type of bacteria that leads to a stomach infection and GI issues, 40% of them dealt with headaches. Once the infection was cleared, 17% of patients found their headaches disappeared with it, making a case for the stress-gut health-headaches connection.

Plus, when we’re stressed, we tend to tighten our shoulders and neck muscles. If we stay tensed like this for too long it can lead to tense muscles in the scalp, causing tension headaches. Stress can also keep us up at night, and poor quality sleep has been associated with increased migraine frequency.