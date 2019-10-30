2 Tarot Spreads That Are Just Spooky Enough For Halloween

Halloween wasn't always all about cutting holes in pumpkins and donning cat ears. The holiday we celebrate today is adapted from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. According to Celtic tradition, November 1 marks the official descent into winter, and the night before is a time when the dead visit us here on Earth.

When approached from a historical lens, the holiday becomes less spooky and more spiritual. It's an invitation to connect with energies both seen and unseen.

"Some say the veil between the spirit world and ours is thinner around All Hallow's Eve, making the other side seem more accessible to those of us who are perceptive to it," explains Minerva Siegel, author of the new book Tarot for Self-Care. "Maybe that's true, or maybe it's just the changing of the seasons, causing us to be more reflective, mindful, and in touch with ourselves."

Either way, she says, this time of the year is a great one to try out divination tools such as tarot. If you've never worked with tarot cards before, the gist is that they are considered conduits to higher wisdom and clarity. When you ask the deck a question, the card(s) that are pulled represent an answer from a higher source. The meaning behind each card depends on the deck that you're using, but every deck typically come with some sort of explainer booklet. Even if you don't buy the idea that tarot cards have a magical element to them, the act of pulling them can still be a valuable form of self-inquiry. At the very least, cards can help you think about any question from a new perspective.

Ever the tarot enthusiast, Siegel says she reads cards nearly every day. "Sometimes, I use a simple one-card draw to give me advice to keep in mind throughout the day, and other days, I use elaborate tarot spreads to give me deeper insight," she says.

Here are a few of Siegel's multi-card spreads that use the cards as tools for reflection, acceptance, and goal setting. Add them to your Halloween plans, and see what sort of insights come through.