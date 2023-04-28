I’m always seeking out beauty products that make me feel grounded. (As a proud taurus, this makes total sense: I tend to gravitate towards cozy experiences that play on my senses, and in beauty this translates to sophisticated fragrance and silky textures.) It’s a benchmark I seriously consider way beyond April—but it makes quite the fitting theme for Earth Month, no?

And while we certainly spotlight brands with stellar sustainability efforts (it’s an important criteria for the products that made this list), there’s something extra special about the formulas that help us slow down, communicate with our skin, and connect with the world around us.

So I’ll leave you with a little end of Earth Month challenge: Spare a few minutes of your busy schedule to express gratitude for the minerals, botanicals, and extracts supplied from Mother Earth. In case you need some inspiration, our beauty team sings the praises of some favorite picks below.