5 Eco-Fashion Trends To Watch Out For During NYFW

The fashion industry as we know it isn't doing the planet any favors. Clothing production doubled from 2000 to 2016 to keep up with shoppers buying higher volumes of cheaper clothes. If we keep going at this rate, the fashion industry could eat up 26 percent of the carbon budget the world needs to stick to in order to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius by 2050.

But change could be coming. The Global Wellness Institute, a nonprofit that aggregates and analyzes wellness research, just pegged "Well Fashion" as one of its 2019 trends, claiming all signs point to a new era of sustainable, ethically made, and inclusive clothing: "We think 2019 will be a watershed year where more people will trade in the addictive endorphins of manic fashion consumption for the serotonin (true peace and happiness) of buying slower and choosing clothes with values and meaning," the trend report reads.

Last week, world leaders in fashion and beyond gathered at the United Nations to discuss how to get these types of clothes into people's hands.

Hosted by ethical clothing company Slow Factory, the summit explored how the fashion industry can help support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, which seek to forge a healthier world by 2030. It was no coincidence that it took place just days before NYC's most stylish flocked to the hallowed runways of Fashion Week. Keep your eye on NYFW for glimpses of these five systemic shifts in the works: