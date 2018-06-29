mindbodygreen

This Old-School Martial Art Is A New Wellness Favorite

Krysten Peck
Photo by Michela Ravasio

June 29, 2018

For more than 30 years, co-founder of Strala Yoga and tai chi expert Mike Taylor has been practicing Eastern movement and healing, including tai chi and qigong. Mike’s philosophy of tai chi involves an element of imagination, where the intuition guides your movement informs your connection to the breath. Through countless competitions and extensive study in mind-body medicine at Harvard and complementary medicine at Oxford, Taylor has developed a unique form of tai chi that emphasizes individual strength and capabilities over rigid and limiting traditional practices.

During his session at this year's mbg revitalize, Mike Taylor walked a group of attendees through the evolution of his tai chi practice and discussed the importance of reframing the martial art as an entry point for letting go of stress and healing the body from the inside out. He also tapped into the nature of "chi"—the energy focus for both tai chi and qigong. Though tai chi tends to be more physical and mechanical in body movement, Taylor’s presentation teaches us how to access our chi with ease and curiosity for a more expansive experience. Tap into your center and join the body-opening talk and activity here!

