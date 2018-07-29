7 Sweat-Wicking Sports Bras To Keep You Cool All Summer Long

Working out in the summer comes with one major challenge: lots of sweat. The heat can be brutal, so the right sports bra can make all the difference, whether you want to push through the last leg of your run or you want to finally nail crow pose in your next yoga class.

Sure, sometimes sweating can feel great (#teaminfraredsauna here), but in the dead of summer, there’s nothing more miserable than moving through your workout hyperaware that your body is dissolving into a puddle of perspiration.

Fortunately, clothing brands hear thy battle cries, and there a ton of options that both keep sweat at bay and look and feel good (not to mention, some have extra-cool sustainability elements!). We've rounded up our favorite sweat-wicking bras from this season to help you move more freely this summer, sans the excess sweat.