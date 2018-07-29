7 Sweat-Wicking Sports Bras To Keep You Cool All Summer Long
Working out in the summer comes with one major challenge: lots of sweat. The heat can be brutal, so the right sports bra can make all the difference, whether you want to push through the last leg of your run or you want to finally nail crow pose in your next yoga class.
Sure, sometimes sweating can feel great (#teaminfraredsauna here), but in the dead of summer, there’s nothing more miserable than moving through your workout hyperaware that your body is dissolving into a puddle of perspiration.
Fortunately, clothing brands hear thy battle cries, and there a ton of options that both keep sweat at bay and look and feel good (not to mention, some have extra-cool sustainability elements!). We've rounded up our favorite sweat-wicking bras from this season to help you move more freely this summer, sans the excess sweat.
Boody EcoWear Racerback Sports Bra
Made mostly of bamboo fibers, this medium-impact racerback bra by Australian brand Boody EcoWear will keep you cool and comfortable during any activity. It’s lightweight enough to wear with a tank but also durable enough to wear solo, and the round neckline provides a little extra coverage and stability. The bra also has a UPF of 50, so you can hit the great outdoors knowing you have a bit of extra sun protection (definitely don't skip out on applying SPF, though). FYI, the bamboo is derived from viscose that is sustainable for the planet and will survive multiple wears.
Racerback Sports Bra, Boody EcoWear $39.95
Outdoor Voices Steeplechase Bra
You don't have to worry about uniboob with this lightweight, sweat-wicking bra from athleisure darling Outdoor Voices. The bra features a keyhole to add shape and dimension to the lightweight style. It won't weigh you down, so it's perfect for pilates, barre, or yoga. Just note: If you need a lot of support, you may want to save this one for low-impact activities.
Steeplechase Bra, Outdoor Voices $45
CALIA Women's Power Open-Back Sports Bra
Because one size does not fit all, adjustable sports bras are truly the MVPs. This one from CALIA offers removable cups and adjustable straps to help you feel more in control of your fit, and is best for low- to medium-impact workouts. The style also features mesh panels and a back cutout to keep you cool the whole way through. Plus, the brand uses special technology that wicks moisture away from your skin and speeds up evaporation time, so your sweat isn’t lingering after your workout.
Women's Power Open-Back Sports Bra, CALIA $45
Adidas Halter Bra 2.0
A sports bra that doubles as a top? Check. A sports bra that doubles as a top and is made from moisture-wicking material? A double win. This bra is for your medium-impact endeavors when you're looking for maximum coverage to keep you up and moving. It’s lightweight and designed with breathable mesh in addition to quick-drying, removable pads.
Halter Bra 2.0, Adidas $45
Lululemon Speed-Up Bra High Support
Designed specifically for maximum support, this C/D cup Lululemon bra is made with the brand’s Luxtreme fabric that is both sweat-wicking and stretchy. The back also features a mesh fabric panel for maximum ventilation.
Speed-Up Bra High Support for C/D Cup, Lululemon $78
Victoria Secret's Sport Angel Max Scallop Sport Bra
The new scallop sport bra from Victoria's Secret Spot got a serious upgrade from its original form: This time around, the bra features encapsulated cups for less bounce, flexible wire for long-lasting comfort, and adjustable straps to make for an easier on-and-off wear. Perfect for running, boxing, or just an intense solo dance session, this bra is performance-ready with all the sweat-wicking fabric you need.
Angel Max Scallop Sport Bra, Victoria Secret's Sport $49.50
Under Armour Vanish Mid Sports Bra
Sometimes, the best sports bras are the ones that don't feel like bras at all. This Under Armour Vanish Mid sports bra is designed to fit like a glove, without the uncomfortable squeeze. The foam pads give the bra its super supportive feel, to leave you with extra coverage for medium-impact activities like boxing or weight training. Plus, UA uses its micro thread technology to ensure breathability and less chaffing. And who doesn't love a good V-neck line to help cool down?
Vanish Mid Sports Bra, Under Armour $40
