Top Wellness Entrepreneurs On How They're Responding To The Environmental Crisis

Human health is inextricably linked with environmental health. The world around us is a constant source of nourishment, support, and inspiration—and we've learned the hard way what happens when we neglect it. Be it a water crisis, an extreme weather event, or a forest fire, environmental disasters are harsh reminders that a sick planet leaves sick people in its wake.

It should come as no surprise, then, that some of the leading wellness empires of today are shifting gears to make their businesses more eco-friendly. Here, the minds behind companies that mbg has previously identified as industry trendsetters share how they are prioritizing sustainability. From a superfood brand crafting better-for-the-planet Keurig pods to a rooftop farm switching over to 100 percent renewable energy, they're all proving that going green makes business sense. Here's a peek into some of their best practices: