Jeans, Jumpsuits & Kaftans, Oh My! The Ultimate Eco-Wardrobe For Fall

If there was ever any doubt that eco-fashion is going mainstream, New York Fashion Week just squashed it and politely placed it in a (reusable) bag. While Fashion Weeks passed have had their own glimmers of green here and there, this year felt like an all-out catwalk of sustainable designs and commitments.

Gabriela Hearst, a luxury designer from Uruguay, put on an entirely carbon-neutral runway show by reducing her emissions and buying credits for what was left over. Her backstage was noticeably quiet as hairstylists traded in blow-dryers for gel to cut down on electricity. For Gucci's upcoming show in Milan's Fashion Week, the massive company also plans to put on a carbon-neutral production and offset the travel emissions of its staff of 1,900.

Other designers at NYFW chose to celebrate sustainability through their fabrics and finishes. Diane Von Furstenberg revealed a new version of her signature wrap dress that's made from fabric scraps. Maria Cornejo partnered with Hyundai—yes, that Hyundai—to repurpose car seat waste into high-fashion looks. And at the Collina Strada show, a runway styled to look like a late summer farmers market displayed pieces made from upcycled material.

The fashion industry, it seems, is starting to creatively reimagine itself as a less wasteful place. As consumers, we can support this sustainable transition by ditching fast fashion in favor of timeless pieces that will have a place in our closets for the long haul. Here are 10 fall staples that fit the bill: