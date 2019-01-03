Your Liver Is Your Detox Organ. Here's Why & How To Support It 

We humans are alive because of brilliant biochemistry, and while each system of our body has its own unique function, they are all inextricably linked and work together to keep us alive and thriving. When one system goes awry, it often affects other seemingly unrelated aspects of our health. This is especially true when it comes to detox, which is one of the biggest factors of poor health that I see in my patients.

With research starting to show the link between our increased toxin exposure and autoimmune conditions, it's more important than ever for your body's detoxification systems to be working properly. As your body's largest organ, your liver is also the main detoxifier.