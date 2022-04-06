I'm An RD & These Are My Nonnegotiables For Gut Health Longevity

When experiencing bloating or gas, you may feel eager to find a way to ditch those feelings, stat. However, in my experience as a registered dietitian and gut health expert, I've found most of the "quick fix" solutions do not provide long-term support. If you don't address the root of the problem, the issues may continue to return, leaving you frustrated and confused.

In addition to working with a qualified provider to help you identify the root causes of your challenges, in order to sustainably nourish gut health, I advise prioritizing certain habits, mindset shifts, and dietary improvements.