OK, Don't Let Fall & Winter Have You Feeling Depleated: A Supplement To Help
Come changes in the season, may come with changes in energy. Perhaps come fall, you feel your work, school, or home responsibilities start to uptick—thus draining you of your natural reserves. Or the changes in daylight hours have you feeling sleepy earlier than normal. Or perhaps you just mentally equate colder temperatures with different behaviors—less about getting out and active; more about staying in and cozying up.
Whatever the reason, if you find yourself practically crawling to bedtime and are looking for something to help, consider a supplement that supports your energy levels naturally. Take, for example, mindbodygreen's supplement nr+, which will not only promote longevity and healthy skin, but it can help enhance energy output cellular level.* Here's how.
How nr+ helps cellular energy.
It all comes down to a very important coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). This molecule is found in all living cells, and it plays a vital role in energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell functioning. It is particularly crucial for the functioning of our mitochondria, the power plants in our cells that turn our food and oxygen into energy.
Well, to support your NAD, there are a few things you can do. One of the most efficient and effective is through supplementing with a form of vitamin B3 called nicotinamide riboside (NR). Our bodies convert NR into NAD+. (In fact, two recent human trials on NR-containing supplements found that they both effectively enhanced levels of NAD+ in the body.*) And this has a host of healthy benefits, one being enhanced energy levels beginning in the cell. This can be seen from enhanced cognitive function to muscle health.*
As far as mental clarity and energy: In one recent animal study focused on cognitive ability, the researchers found that the mice that had been given NR had better-maintained DNA damage, better brain plasticity, more new neurons, and lower levels of neuron damage than the mice that weren't given NR.* The mice that were treated with NR also did better than the control mice on behavioral and memory tests, like water mazes and object recognition.*
It's perhaps why psychiatrist Ellen Vora, M.D., says this about taking nr+, "But there are days when I can almost feel any energy I have drain from my body. And then I look at my 3-year-old daughter, racing into my room at 6:20 a.m., and I wonder, How does she have so much energy? What does she have that I don't have? Well, science points to a pretty surprising and specific answer to that question: NAD," she says. "My favorite effect of nr+ is feeling my energy improve.*"
For physicality, researchers see enhanced abilities as well: In another study, researchers used mice whose genes were altered so their muscle tissue contained only 15% of the normal amount of NAD+. They then measured muscle strength and endurance, which was understandably low. But after giving the mice NR-enriched water for just a week, their exercise capacity was that of a normal, healthy mouse.* And in one additional mouse study, supplementation with NAD+ precursors led to better-supported DNA repair and health of muscle tissue within the first week—to the point where researchers couldn't tell the difference between the tissue of a mouse that was 2 years old versus a mouse that was 4 months old.*
As Pilates instructor Lia Bartha, founder of The B Method, says, "I am a mom and fitness instructor living a busy life in New York with very little time for rest and recovery. This leads to not enough sleep, not enough time to let my muscles recover, and barely any time for a proper beauty routine. I teach and believe in caring for your body starting from deep inside, and nr+ has given me that access from my home. This product has brightened and awakened my skin and body back to its youthful state, which makes me feel empowered!"
The takeaway.
If you’re looking for more sustained energy, taking a smart supplement can help you feel more awake and alert naturally.