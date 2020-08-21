mindbodygreen

A Supplement To Enhance Skin Elasticity For Young, Supple Skin

woman with glowing skin on a blue background.

August 21, 2020 — 2:28 AM

Sometimes in the beauty space, we like to toss around words that sound important, but provide little context as to why they are. Skin elasticity is the perfect example of this. If you are one to pay attention to the skin care space, you’ve likely heard “improves elasticity!” a time or two—especially on healthy aging products. 

The thing is there’s a very good reason why products tout skin elasticity as a benefit. It’s one of the core values of healthy, youthful skin. But what does it actually mean and how does one go about supporting said elasticity? Allow us.

Why skin elasticity is important.

Skin elasticity refers to skin’s ability to stretch and move—while being able to snap back to its original shape. Elastic skin is essentially skin with strong structural integrity, with healthy levels of collagen, elastin, and ceramides, as well as the ability to optimally regenerate. (Read: youthful, energetic skin cells are better able to be flexible.) Skin elasticity is lost due to age, sun exposure, and other lifestyle factors. When your skin loses its elasticity, you may even hear the skin described as “rough” or “leathery.” 

Here’s a great example of how skin elasticity works in real life: Have you ever slept on a pillow crease and woken up with an indent on your face? When you're young, that indent will fade rather quickly—it seamlessly disappears with the morning wash. But with age, you may find that fold may take longer and longer to iron back to normal. That is due to the loss of elasticity. 

How you can optimize and improve elasticity.

nr+

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.7)
nr+

Because elasticity loss is a natural occurrence that comes with age, one way you can keep skin supple is through healthy aging supplements, like mindbodygreen’s nr+. The supplement cocktails several actives to enhance skin elasticity and overall health.*

First, there’s nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3 that converts into a coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) in the body.* NAD+ is vital for cell health as it supports mitochondrial function. Mitochondria, as a little science lesson, are what creates energy. Without strong mitochondria, our cells aren’t able to function properly or regenerate as quickly. This matters because it keeps skin cells young and healthy, thereby better able to do their jobs. 

There’s also phytoceramides, which are just plant-derived versions of the ceramides found in the skin. Ceramides are lipids that are part of our skin barrier, and vital for keeping skin moisturized, supple, and (you guessed it) elastic. In fact, studies have shown that taking phytoceramide supplements can enhance skin moisture and elasticity in up to 6 weeks.* 

Finally, there’s rhodiola and astaxanthin. These two ingredients act as a more of a preventative measure than reactive. Both have impressive abilities to neutralize free radicals and the oxidative stress that follows. This is important because free radical damage is one of the leading causes of premature aging (it’s often triggered by pollution and UV exposure). 

The takeaway. 

Skin elasticity is one of the most important parts of skin health, even if it’s not one of the most obvious. (It’s much easier to discern dullness or wrinkles as a sign of aging, no?) To help your skin keep it’s youthful texture and flexibility, supplementing with skin-healthy actives will keep your skin structure strong and pliable. 

