A Supplement To Enhance Skin Elasticity For Young, Supple Skin

Because elasticity loss is a natural occurrence that comes with age, one way you can keep skin supple is through healthy aging supplements, like mindbodygreen’s nr+. The supplement cocktails several actives to enhance skin elasticity and overall health.*

First, there’s nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3 that converts into a coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) in the body.* NAD+ is vital for cell health as it supports mitochondrial function. Mitochondria, as a little science lesson, are what creates energy. Without strong mitochondria, our cells aren’t able to function properly or regenerate as quickly. This matters because it keeps skin cells young and healthy, thereby better able to do their jobs.

There’s also phytoceramides, which are just plant-derived versions of the ceramides found in the skin. Ceramides are lipids that are part of our skin barrier, and vital for keeping skin moisturized, supple, and (you guessed it) elastic. In fact, studies have shown that taking phytoceramide supplements can enhance skin moisture and elasticity in up to 6 weeks.*

Finally, there’s rhodiola and astaxanthin. These two ingredients act as a more of a preventative measure than reactive. Both have impressive abilities to neutralize free radicals and the oxidative stress that follows. This is important because free radical damage is one of the leading causes of premature aging (it’s often triggered by pollution and UV exposure).