mbg's nr+: The Supplement That'll Help You Get Over Summer Sluggishness

Alexandra Engler


Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy

July 10, 2020

Summer does tend to have something of a lackadaisical feel, no? This isn't a bad thing—we are allowed to have downtime and moments of pause, after all. However, if you feel that your summer sluggishness is getting in the way of your daily tasks and routine, perhaps it's time to look into supportive measures. Of course, you can reach for a cup of coffee or head out on a light run to get your energy boost, but if you are looking for more sustained energy, might we suggest a supplement?*

mindbodygreen's supplement nr+ will not only promote longevity and healthy skin, but it can help enhance natural energy levels at the cellular level.* Here's why.

How mbg's nr+ can help with cellular energy.

It all comes down to a very important coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). This molecule is found in all living cells, and it plays a vital role in energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell functioning. It is particularly crucial for the functioning of our mitochondria, the power plants in our cells that turn our food and oxygen into energy.

Well, to support your NAD, there are a few things you can do. One of the most efficient and effective is through supplementing with a form of vitamin B3 called nicotinamide riboside (NR). Our bodies convert NR into NAD+. (In fact, two recent human trials on NR-containing supplements found that they both effectively enhanced levels of NAD+ in the body.*) And this has a host of healthy benefits, one being enhanced energy levels beginning in the cell. This can be seen from enhanced cognitive function to muscle health.*

In one recent animal study focused on cognitive ability, the researchers found that the mice that had been given NR had better-maintained DNA damage, better brain plasticity, more new neurons, and lower levels of neuron damage than the mice that weren't given NR.* The mice that were treated with NR also did better than the control mice on behavioral and memory tests, like water mazes and object recognition.*

It's perhaps why psychiatrist Ellen Vora, M.D., says this about taking nr+, "But there are days when I can almost feel any energy I have drain from my body. And then I look at my 3-year-old daughter, racing into my room at 6:20 a.m., and I wonder, How does she have so much energy? What does she have that I don't have? Well, science points to a pretty surprising and specific answer to that question: NAD," she says. "My favorite effect of nr+ is feeling my energy improve.*"

In another study, researchers used mice whose genes were altered so their muscle tissue contained only 15% of the normal amount of NAD+. They then measured muscle strength and endurance, which was pretty low. But after giving the mice NR-enriched water for just a week, their exercise capacity was that of a normal, healthy mouse.* And in one additional mouse study, supplementation with NAD+ precursors led to better-supported DNA repair and health of muscle tissue within the first week—to the point where researchers couldn't tell the difference between the tissue of a mouse that was 2 years old versus a mouse that was 4 months old.*

As Pilates instructor Lia Bartha, founder of The B Method, says, "I am a mom and fitness instructor living a busy life in New York with very little time for rest and recovery. This leads to not enough sleep, not enough time to let my muscles recover, and barely any time for a proper beauty routine. I teach and believe in caring for your body starting from deep inside, and nr+ has given me that access from my home. This product has brightened and awakened my skin and body back to its youthful state, which makes me feel empowered!"

The takeaway.

When you feel like you are not fully there or operating at your best, a supplement might help.* mbg's nr+ does so at the cellular level.

