The “wear a sweater in the morning, regret it in the afternoon” type of weather is officially upon us. You know, where the morning air feels crisp and chilly, but by noon you’re sweating out of your cozy separates and wondering if summer ever truly left. Your skin, it turns out, also faces a similar dilemma: As the weather turns cool, the arid air effectively sucks moisture from your pores—and yet, slathering on a thick moisturizer still feels less than enjoyable, especially when the weather heats up by mid afternoon.

A clever solution? Lean on supplements that hydrate your skin from the inside out.* That way, you’ll keep your skin from feeling parched without slipping on a dense cream—well, until the weather makes its final commitment to fall.*