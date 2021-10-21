 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
A Supplement To Help Your Skin In The Transition To Chilly, Dry Fall Weather* 

A Supplement To Help Your Skin In The Transition To Chilly, Dry Fall Weather* 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
(Last Used: 1/28/21) 'Tapping' Is A Quick Way To Squash Stress—But Avoid These 3 Mistakes

Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy

October 21, 2021 — 9:01 AM

The “wear a sweater in the morning, regret it in the afternoon” type of weather is officially upon us. You know, where the morning air feels crisp and chilly, but by noon you’re sweating out of your cozy separates and wondering if summer ever truly left. Your skin, it turns out, also faces a similar dilemma: As the weather turns cool, the arid air effectively sucks moisture from your pores—and yet, slathering on a thick moisturizer still feels less than enjoyable, especially when the weather heats up by mid afternoon. 

A clever solution? Lean on supplements that hydrate your skin from the inside out.* That way, you’ll keep your skin from feeling parched without slipping on a dense cream—well, until the weather makes its final commitment to fall.* 

A supplement to help transition your skin to fall weather.

Your skin is more vulnerable to transepidermal water loss (or when water evaporates from your skin) when the air is dry, and especially when your skin barrier is compromised. That’s why thicker moisturizers are key during the colder months, as they help keep all that precious water locked inside. However, another route is to support your skin barrier health, so you strengthen the “bricks and mortar” and limit any cracks and openings—thus keeping your skin supple and hydrated. 

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Supports skin hydration, elasticity and smoothness*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
cellular beauty+

So! Let’s chat about some star ingredients to support barrier function, shall we? Research points to phytoceramides (a star player in mindbodygreen’s cellular beauty+), which mimic the key lipids that are naturally present in our skin cells and help lock in moisture.* In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* Another study, participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

Astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant that comes from microalgae, can also help keep your skin plump and moisturized: In one study, astaxanthin supplementation significantly improved skin elasticity, smoothness, and hydration in just 12 weeks.* Another recent double-blind clinical study found that it can even help skin's water-retention capacity and promote skin barrier health.* (Not to mention, it’s clinically shown to improve skin texture and reduce wrinkles in as little as six weeks.*)

Finally, we have coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10): This lipid-soluble antioxidant helps preserve your skin's lipids by fighting against lipid peroxidation—a process that occurs when free radicals and oxidative stress unbalance cell membranes and lipids.* And because your skin barrier is made up of lipids to keep water housed inside, CoQ10 can help your skin stay hydrated, too.*

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

What do all of these skin barrier-supporting ingredients have in common? They’re all featured in mbg’s cellular beauty+, a supplement that can help you glow from the inside out—and help your skin stay hydrated as we wade through this strange, transitional weather.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
cellular beauty+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Supports skin hydration, elasticity and smoothness*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Supports skin hydration, elasticity and smoothness*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
cellular beauty+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

So You've Popped A Pimple — Here's Exactly What To Do To Speed Up Healing

Jamie Schneider
So You've Popped A Pimple — Here's Exactly What To Do To Speed Up Healing
Beauty

So *This* Is How Long It Takes To See Results From Collagen Supplements*

Alexandra Engler
So *This* Is How Long It Takes To See Results From Collagen Supplements*
Love

Research Shows These 4 Habits Predict The End Of A Relationship

Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
Research Shows These 4 Habits Predict The End Of A Relationship
Mental Health

A Neuroscientist's Nonnegotiables For Better Focus (One May Surprise You)

Jason Wachob
A Neuroscientist's Nonnegotiables For Better Focus (One May Surprise You)
Spirituality

This Spiritual Instrument Can Raise Your Vibration On Demand: How To Play It

Sarah Regan
This Spiritual Instrument Can Raise Your Vibration On Demand: How To Play It
Beauty

What Goes First: Concealer Or Foundation? Plus, How To Avoid Cakey Makeup

Jamie Schneider
What Goes First: Concealer Or Foundation? Plus, How To Avoid Cakey Makeup
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Simple 15-Minute Butternut Squash Is The Perfect Healthy Fall Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
This Simple 15-Minute Butternut Squash Is The Perfect Healthy Fall Dinner
Recipes

How To Transition 6 Fruits & Veggies Into Warm, Healthy Comfort Foods

Eliza Sullivan
How To Transition 6 Fruits & Veggies Into Warm, Healthy Comfort Foods
Motivation

I Tried Countless Trail Running Shoes — These 8 Are The Best By Far

Kristine Thomason
I Tried Countless Trail Running Shoes — These 8 Are The Best By Far
Mental Health

Your Attention Tanks Under High Stress: A Neuroscientist Says This May Help

Amishi Jha, Ph.D.
Your Attention Tanks Under High Stress: A Neuroscientist Says This May Help
Integrative Health

Fall Allergies Giving You Grief? Try This DIY Essential Oil Spray

Sarah Regan
Fall Allergies Giving You Grief? Try This DIY Essential Oil Spray
Integrative Health

Working Out This Many Hours Before Bed Will Negatively Impact Your Sleep

Emma Loewe
Working Out This Many Hours Before Bed Will Negatively Impact Your Sleep
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/supplement-that-can-help-your-skin-transition-to-fall-weather

Your article and new folder have been saved!