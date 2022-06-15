 Skip to content

A Probiotic Supplement To Support Smooth & Regular Digestion, According To Reviews*

A Probiotic Supplement To Support Smooth & Regular Digestion, According To Reviews*

Abby Moore
The One Probiotic That's Helping People Poop Regularly & Smoothly*

June 15, 2022

If you're seeking a solution that will aid digestion, promote abdominal comfort, and support regularity—look no further, say mbg probiotic+ customers who have shared their personal experiences.*

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*

To help support healthy digestion, mbg created a targeted four-strain probiotic supplement.* The selected bacterial strains (B. lactis Bi-07, B420, HN019,and L. acidophilus NCFM) are specifically targeted to aid proper digestion and nutrient absorption while also easing bloat.*

These probiotic strains have been clinically shown to maintain key, daily functions of the digestive system, promote abdominal comfort, and elevate your gut microbiome.*

And as reassuring as the science is, these positive user experiences seem to hold even more weight:

"It's really improved my gut health and digestion."*

"Love this. Sometimes I forget to take it 30 minutes before I eat, but it's really improved my gut health and digestion. And no bloating at all! Thank you."*

—Karin D.

"This is the first probiotic where I actually felt and saw an improvement in my digestion and gut health."*

"Do yourself and your body a favor and order these right away. This is the first probiotic where I actually felt and saw an improvement in my digestion and gut health. Thank you, mbg."*

—Emma F.

"It has really helped to calm my gut."*

"I was at a point where I really needed help to calm my digestive tract even though I was taking a probiotic. After reading the reviews about how this product helped other people to feel better and have a healthier body system, I decided to try the probiotic from mindbodygreen. It has really helped to calm my gut and has helped me to feel better overall. Thank you for this product!"*

—Millie S.

"My bloat has gone down, and I have more comfortable digestion."*

"This item is great! My bloat has gone down, and digestion comfort improved. I will be buying more!"*

—Christina C.

"This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily."*

"I'm just going to put this bluntly: This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily. I've had challenges for years, and I have found the solution. Worked very quickly to get me regular and comfortable. I'm so thankful for it. Thank you, mindbodygreen!"*

—Debra S.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
