The One Probiotic That's Helping People Poop Regularly & Smoothly*

A Probiotic Supplement To Support Smooth & Regular Digestion, According To Reviews*
If you're seeking a solution that will aid digestion, promote abdominal comfort, and support regularity—look no further, say mbg probiotic+ customers who have shared their personal experiences.*
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*
To help support healthy digestion, mbg created a targeted four-strain probiotic supplement.* The selected bacterial strains (B. lactis Bi-07, B420, HN019,and L. acidophilus NCFM) are specifically targeted to aid proper digestion and nutrient absorption while also easing bloat.*
These probiotic strains have been clinically shown to maintain key, daily functions of the digestive system, promote abdominal comfort, and elevate your gut microbiome.*
And as reassuring as the science is, these positive user experiences seem to hold even more weight:
"It's really improved my gut health and digestion."*
"Love this. Sometimes I forget to take it 30 minutes before I eat, but it's really improved my gut health and digestion. And no bloating at all! Thank you."*
—Karin D.
"This is the first probiotic where I actually felt and saw an improvement in my digestion and gut health."*
"Do yourself and your body a favor and order these right away. This is the first probiotic where I actually felt and saw an improvement in my digestion and gut health. Thank you, mbg."*
—Emma F.
"It has really helped to calm my gut."*
"I was at a point where I really needed help to calm my digestive tract even though I was taking a probiotic. After reading the reviews about how this product helped other people to feel better and have a healthier body system, I decided to try the probiotic from mindbodygreen. It has really helped to calm my gut and has helped me to feel better overall. Thank you for this product!"*
—Millie S.
"My bloat has gone down, and I have more comfortable digestion."*
"This item is great! My bloat has gone down, and digestion comfort improved. I will be buying more!"*
—Christina C.
"This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily."*
"I'm just going to put this bluntly: This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily. I've had challenges for years, and I have found the solution. Worked very quickly to get me regular and comfortable. I'm so thankful for it. Thank you, mindbodygreen!"*
—Debra S.
