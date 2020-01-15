Supermodel & Dietitian Maye Musk On Why 71 Is Her Peak Age

One reason I'm not afraid of aging is that every decade of my life has been better than the last. My 20s were terrible except for my three wonderful children; my 30s were pretty bad, too; my 40s were so busy just to survive; in my 50s I was new in New York and trying to get my business started and finding friends; and in my 60s, I was more settled with my kids and grandkids and work. Now, I'm busier than ever. I didn't expect that, but I'm loving it.

The other reason I am not afraid of aging is that my mother set quite an example. When my father passed away, my mother was 61. He was 73 and died in a plane accident, along with my twin sister's husband. It was utterly tragic—it seemed impossible. In our minds, he was Superman. They had been so happily married, we thought she would never recover. We didn't know what would happen to her; she had always been there with him, helping him, supporting him. We were so wrong. She blossomed.

In her mid-60s, she started taking art lessons. She took up wood carving, pottery, and painting. She traveled around the country, doing landscapes and houses, in oils and watercolors. She would exhibit her work regularly in Pretoria, South Africa. She was also a photographer and began exhibiting her photos and winning awards. In her 70s, she then took up etching, a difficult process by which you use a needle to etch a metal plate, then use various chemicals and machinery to eventually press it onto paper. She got all her own equipment and learned how to use it all. She was in South Africa's Who's Who Book of Artists.

At 94, she was shaking too much for fine art, but instead of slowing down, she took advantage of technology and learned how to make digital art. At 96, she was shaking too much for even that, so she retired and then read voraciously and followed all our travels on a map. She said in her 90s she was the happiest she had ever been.

My mother was incredible to be around. Her wits were about her until she was 98, when her body gave in and she died.

My twin sister, Kaye, was with her and said that she was laughing that morning. My mom never had a fear of aging. She never even spoke about it. She always looked fabulous—she wore bright-red lipstick everywhere and always liked to wear earrings when she went out. In her older years, she had beautiful, long white hair. She was always nicely put together (except for the paint on her clothes).