Simply put, supermoons happen when a full moon occurs in closer proximity to Earth's orbit than usual, making it appear larger in the sky. According to The Farmer's Almanac, a full supermoon will appear approximately 15% brighter and 7% larger than your average full moon.

This month's full moon is the last of three consecutive full supermoons, with others happening in March and April respectively. You won't be able to see this particular supermoon at its peak because it will be below the horizon by then—but you can still get a good look on Wednesday and Thursday nights.