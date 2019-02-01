mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Reason We're Excited For This Year's Super Bowl Has Nothing To Do With Sports

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
The Reason We're Excited For This Year's Super Bowl Has Nothing To Do With Sports

Image by Paul Campbell

February 1, 2019 — 8:30 AM

In 2016, the Super Bowl kicked off in a stadium equipped with 1,150 solar panels and a massive rooftop garden. Last year, the big night was a nearly zero-waste event, complete with compost bins and biodegradable food containers. Super Bowl LIII is also poised to be a surprisingly green affair.

This Sunday, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face off in the newly completed Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which is certified LEED Platinum for its energy-saving initiatives. The state-of-the-art arena features parking structures outfitted with solar panels, a rainwater collection reservoir, and the world's largest video board to run on energy-efficient LED lights. There's even edible landscaping on site and an urban garden in the works for the property.

Come game day, fans who opt to bike there can take advantage of the stadium's bicycle valet program, and leftover food will be donated to Second Helpings Atlanta and the Atlanta Community Food Bank. By partnering with Trees Atlanta, the Super Bowl's philanthropic committee will help restore local tree cover long after the final play.

Even some commercials—those $5 million, 30-second slots to capture the world's attention—will have a decidedly eco bent this year. Budweiser has already released its ad, which calls attention to the company's 2025 Sustainability Goals. Starting last year, every Budweiser sold daily around the world (all 41 million of them) was brewed using renewable electricity—a shift Budweiser says is the equivalent of taking 48,000 cars off the road every year.


In conjunction with the commercial, the company is announcing a new partnership with clean energy company Drift that makes it easier and more affordable for people to sign up for Drift's renewable power plans. Audi is also rumored to be using its ad time for the greener good, using it to spotlight its line of electric vehicles. Now, these are the sorts of messages that we should be sending to the over 100 million people expected to tune in come game time.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak

Kelly Gonsalves
7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak
Off-the-Grid

What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times

Jenn Edden
What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/super-bowl-liii-will-be-surprisingly-sustainable

Your article and new folder have been saved!