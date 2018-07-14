Sunscreen Ratings: Everything You Need To Know About SPF, UVA, UVB & More

SPF is an acronym we all use when referring to sunscreen but don't always completely understand. If you're not careful, a high SPF can lure you into a false sense of security against the ultraviolet rays of the sun.

More than 5 million cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States—more than all other cancers combined. Currently, one in five Americans will develop some form of it by the time they hit 70. The most common (but least lethal) form of skin cancer is basal cell carcinoma. Squamous cell carcinoma is four times less common than basal cell but causes five times as many deaths per year. And melanoma, the big bad wolf of skin cancer, is the least common (1 percent of all skin cancers) but causes the majority of skin cancer deaths—approximately one American per hour dies of melanoma.

Here's all you need to know to make an informed decision when it comes to sunscreen protection for yourself and your family.