Sun Spots On Your Hands? This Supplement Can Help
Hands, the saying goes, reveal your real age. The theory is that since many of us pay closer attention to the skin on our face—slathering it with creams and tonics—that the skin there holds up to time just a bit better. Hands, well those get put through the test: Most of us hardly apply adequate sun protection to the area day-to-day, they get put through much more work, and we wash them more frequently (especially now), which disrupts the microbiome, leading to premature aging.
The good news is the skin on our hands is built to do the work. "The skin on our hands is thicker, so the barrier tends to be stronger," says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. But that's not to say the skin won't suffer the consequences of external aggressors. Case in point: sun spots on the hands.
What to do about sun spots on hands.
Sunspots are small to medium-size splotches that form as the result of UV damage, both excessive and cumulative. They can appear anywhere on the body that gets regularly exposed to sunlight. Here's the thing: Sunspots are also excruciatingly common on the backs of hands and can even start to appear faster than they do on the face—simply due to the fact that our hands experience a significant amount of sun exposure and most rarely tend to them with SPF, or at least with the same diligence as our faces.
What are you to do if you have these or are afraid of developing them? We have solutions, including mindbodygreen's nr+.* Here's why: External sun protection is key to staving off premature aging, but so is internal sun protection. What we mean by that is your skin cells need to be equipped to fend off UVs and the free-radical damage that comes with it. Antioxidants are some of the most important ways to do that.
The potent astaxanthin, found in nr+, in particular, is able to deal with photodamage better than most antioxidants.* To give you an idea of just how powerful, the free-radical-fighting effect of astaxanthin is up to 1,000 times higher than that of many of its fellow antioxidants.* "If taken orally, [astaxanthin] has been shown to manage skin damage caused by the sun," explains board-certified dermatologist Kautilya Shaurya, M.D., about antioxidants and photodamage.* Not only that but astaxanthin is part of the carotenoid family of antioxidants. These have been shown to actually enhance the glow of your skin.*
And when you ingest an antioxidant-packed supplement, like nr+, those nutrients travel throughout the body, face and hands included.* It's a one-stop shop to keep your cells allover strong.* This way, even if you don't tend to your hands with the same skin care diligence as your face, you can know that they are supplied with effective nutrients that impede damage.*
The takeaway.
Of course, be mindful to always slather SPF on your hands, but you also need to protect them internally—reach for potent antioxidants, like astaxanthin.*