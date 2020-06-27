Sun Spots On Your Hands? This Supplement Can Help

Sunspots are small to medium-size splotches that form as the result of UV damage, both excessive and cumulative. They can appear anywhere on the body that gets regularly exposed to sunlight. Here's the thing: Sunspots are also excruciatingly common on the backs of hands and can even start to appear faster than they do on the face—simply due to the fact that our hands experience a significant amount of sun exposure and most rarely tend to them with SPF, or at least with the same diligence as our faces.

What are you to do if you have these or are afraid of developing them? We have solutions, including mindbodygreen's nr+.* Here's why: External sun protection is key to staving off premature aging, but so is internal sun protection. What we mean by that is your skin cells need to be equipped to fend off UVs and the free-radical damage that comes with it. Antioxidants are some of the most important ways to do that.

The potent astaxanthin, found in nr+, in particular, is able to deal with photodamage better than most antioxidants.* To give you an idea of just how powerful, the free-radical-fighting effect of astaxanthin is up to 1,000 times higher than that of many of its fellow antioxidants.* "If taken orally, [astaxanthin] has been shown to manage skin damage caused by the sun," explains board-certified dermatologist Kautilya Shaurya, M.D., about antioxidants and photodamage.* Not only that but astaxanthin is part of the carotenoid family of antioxidants. These have been shown to actually enhance the glow of your skin.*

And when you ingest an antioxidant-packed supplement, like nr+, those nutrients travel throughout the body, face and hands included.* It's a one-stop shop to keep your cells allover strong.* This way, even if you don't tend to your hands with the same skin care diligence as your face, you can know that they are supplied with effective nutrients that impede damage.*