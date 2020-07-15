Internal photoprotection is how you can equip your body with the right nutrients to manage UV damage. See, one of the main causes of premature aging is sun damage, which you might have already known. Here's why: excessive sun exposure triggers free radicals in the body; free radicals, in turn, damage otherwise young, healthy cells. When this happens enough, you can develop wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and overall collagen loss. These are hard to reverse completely, so it's best to stop them from performing.

And to really make sure you are adequately supporting your skin, you need to go a step further than external protection: You need to be ingesting the right free-radical fighters. The most important is axasanthian, a type of antioxidant within the carotenoid family.* Axasanthian is beloved by derms and skin care professionals as it is a key nutrient to protect skin against UV damage: Research shows that it is up to 1,000 times as effective against photo damage as some of its other antioxidant counterparts.*

In fact, one 2018 double-blind placebo controlled human study found that the ingredient was able to help subject participants manage any UV-induced skin deterioration, as well as enhanced skin hydration and appearance overall.* (Leading people to dub it “the summertime supplement.”)

Another way you can practice internal photoprotection is by supporting your skin barrier function.* Your skin barrier function can become compromised by a plethora of reasons, like harsh soaps or exfoliants. But sun damage is also a major one. When your skin barrier is compromised, your skin isn’t able to do all the things it’s supposed to: retain moisture, fight external aggressors, and manage inflammation.

One structural component of your skin barrier is ceramides. Ceramides are key lipids that are naturally present in our skin cells. They make up the barrier between the outside environment and our body, locking in moisture and protecting our skin from damage. To replenish ceramides, you can take supplements that contain phytoceramides.* By taking them orally, you can replenish your barrier internally: In one study participants saw supported skin hydration after just 15 days.* In another, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.*