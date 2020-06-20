A Summer Solstice Ritual For Unleashing Your Authentic Power
The midsummer solstice marks the longest day of the year when the light is at the very peak of its power. Traditionally, cultures around the world have seen summer as a celebration of the strength and fertility of Mother Earth and other goddesses who represent the divine feminine. The Romans dedicated the summer solstice to Vesta, goddess of the hearth, and the Greeks to Hestia, who served the same purpose in their culture.
When I think of the summer solstice, images of dancing barefoot in the grass, lighting festive bonfires, and watching the sunrise on a midsummer day at Stonehenge (which, by the way, you can do virtually this year) and Machu Picchu appear in my mind. It is a time for celebration and coming together with friends, family, and community. While we can't gather physically this year because of the pandemic, that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the change of season in a meaningful way.
This summer solstice ritual will help you connect to your authentic power and share it with the world this season.
A summer solstice power circle
This is to be done outside if possible.
Ritual ingredients:
- Herbs: Gather some chamomile, geranium, St. John's wort, thyme, pennyroyal, or basil (whatever herbs you can find), and place them in a bowl.
- Crystals: Have some summer power crystals, such as citrine, carnelian, tiger's eye, and garnet, out. A clear crystal can always work too.
- The right colors: Wear something in red, yellow, or orange, depending on what you want to manifest this season. Red is for physical energy, sex, passion, and courage; yellow is for confidence, clarity, and wisdom; and orange is for sexuality, joy, and attraction.
- Flowers: Collect sunflowers, roses, jasmine, or any summer flower. You can also use essential oils like yang ylang for sensuality and geranium for happiness and protection.
- A mirror: Take a round mirror and a picture of when you were incredibly happy and full of energy. Place the photo so that it is reflected in the mirror.
- Food: Have some honey or honey cake and your favorite summer fruit.
- A candle: Use one small pillar candle or tea light in a holder, red or yellow if possible.
Your ritual recipe:
- Create a sacred circle by arranging the flower petals in a circle in any way that speaks to you.
- Sit quietly in the circle, and center yourself by breathing into your heart and imagining that you can drop a grounding cord from the bottom of your feet and base of your spine into the earth.
- Hold your crystals in your hands or place them in front of you. Call in the energy of the sun into them for your protection and creativity.
- Breathe in the essence of the herbs and oils. Allow them to be infused into every cell of your body.
- Close your eyes and imagine vividly the positive changes you desire to see in the world. See yourself actively participating in these changes. See it. Feel it. Be it.
- Breathe in the power of the sun and the earth. Ask for any qualities or support you need at this moment. Make a commitment to use your power in a productive way to become the change you want to see in the world.
- Light a candle. Make sure the candle is in a fireproof holder.
- Now safely jump or step over your candle three times for luck and good fortune.
- Blow out the candle.
- Eat the honey, honey cake, and/or fruit as a symbol of integrating this energy into your physical being.
- Leave some flower petals as an offering to Mother Earth.
- Take the charged crystals, flower petals, extra food, and photo home and create a special altar that will remain until the full moon on July 5. You then can place the flowers on the earth or in a lake, stream, or ocean. Know that the crystals are now charged and great to use when meditating and visualizing your future. Any leftover food must either be eaten or given to the earth. Do not throw away in the trash.
- Follow up by taking action within the next 48 hours.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.