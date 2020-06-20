The midsummer solstice marks the longest day of the year when the light is at the very peak of its power. Traditionally, cultures around the world have seen summer as a celebration of the strength and fertility of Mother Earth and other goddesses who represent the divine feminine. The Romans dedicated the summer solstice to Vesta, goddess of the hearth, and the Greeks to Hestia, who served the same purpose in their culture.

When I think of the summer solstice, images of dancing barefoot in the grass, lighting festive bonfires, and watching the sunrise on a midsummer day at Stonehenge (which, by the way, you can do virtually this year) and Machu Picchu appear in my mind. It is a time for celebration and coming together with friends, family, and community. While we can't gather physically this year because of the pandemic, that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the change of season in a meaningful way.

This summer solstice ritual will help you connect to your authentic power and share it with the world this season.