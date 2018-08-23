Sugar Substitutes: Natural, Delicious Alternatives To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth In A Healthy Way

If sugar is something that only very occasionally finds its way into your life and in small doses (meaning, it's not routinely sneaking its way in through "healthy" cereals, sweetened yogurt, condiments, processed foods, and the like), there are way more significant things to feel guilty or stress about. If the bulk of your diet is composed primarily of whole, unprocessed foods without added sweeteners, a small serving of a sugary treat once in a great while might actually help you stay on track for the long haul by preventing you from feeling deprived (think: a slice of worth-it birthday cake or a scoop of gelato from that place in Italy you'll remember forever).

For more day-to-day desires for a taste of something sweet, I generally recommend sticking to what you like the most and will feel truly satisfied with a smaller amount of. One thing to keep in mind? When it comes to sweetness, the more you have, the more you tend to want, so training your taste buds to crave a higher level of sweetness on the regular can make it harder to feel satisfied with naturally sweet foods.

Confession time: Like many '80s babies, I basically came out of the womb drinking diet soda and stirring skim milk and artificial sweetener into my coffee. I also ate "lite" yogurt well into my early 20s (I know, I know). Sugary desserts, frozen yogurt, candy, and granola bars were also a regular part of my week. In 2010, though, I decided to give up the soda and swapped in seltzer. Within a few weeks, I couldn't stand anything in my coffee, either. For the first time in my life, foods began to taste too sweet. It was like my sweet tooth had fallen out! That experience had a lot to do with why I focus now on helping my clients address the underlying craving rather than simply trying to swap in substitutes.