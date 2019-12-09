One of the most common therapies for young children with autism, according to Sandbank, are behavioral interventions. These are typically led by an adult in a formal setting. The lessons are more structured and include asking children questions, teaching them proper responses, and providing rewards when progress is made.

On the other side of the scale, developmental interventions are a more play-based type of therapy in which professionals observe children during normal playtime and later join them in their actions. The objective is to teach the child what he or she is already developmentally prepared to learn.

NDBIs are a combination of behavioral and developmental interventions. "They are provided in natural contexts and interactions, like play routines, and incorporate behavioral strategies," Sandbank said. "They also provide natural rewards, like the continuation of play rather than edible treats."