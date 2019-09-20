Sitting Too Much Can Change The Shape Of Your Heart, According To Science 

In comparison, the hearts of the linemen and sedentary group displayed thicker ventricle walls and shorter ventricles that were much wider. Essentially, their hearts were rounder. So what explains this? According to the authors, linemen develop this heart shape to make sure enough blood is flowing to the brain to maintain consciousness during high-intensity activity; meanwhile, sedentary individuals seem to have this heart shape because of their lack of activity.

Although our heart's ability to change shape is technically an evolutionary adaptation, the authors explain that it can actually be detrimental in these circumstances, making it harder for us to deal with hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, which are extremely prevalent in modern humans.

The good news is that according to the authors, these changes in heart shape could very likely be reversed by the right lifestyle changes. They suggest making endurance activities like running, cycling, or swimming to support endurance. Excuse us while we sign up for the next triathlon...