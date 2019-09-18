mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

This Helps Combat The Negative Effects Of Childhood Trauma

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”

Image by Pansfun Images / Stocksy

September 18, 2019 — 11:00 AM

In a perfect world, every child would grow up in a completely stress-free environment, securely tucked away from all the hardships of the real world. But the reality is that we can't protect children from everything. Sometimes shit just happens.

Unfortunately, previous studies have connected significant adversity as a child to worse health outcomes later in life. The good news is that a new study suggests that there's something we can do to combat this alarming trend.

Tallying up positive and negative childhood experiences.

To dive into the link between childhood trauma and health outcomes, scientists at Brigham Young University (BYU) asked a group of participants to report on the number of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) they had as a child. ACEs include experiences like:

  • divorce
  • abandonment
  • having a family member in jail
  • mental illness
  • addiction
  • abuse
  • death

Then, the participants were also asked to report the number of counter-ACEs they experienced, which included factors like:

  1. having good friends and neighbors
  2. having beliefs that provide comfort
  3. having a caregiver whom you feel safe with
  4. feeling comfortable with yourself
  5. having a predictable home routine like regular meals and bedtimes
  6. liking school
  7. having teachers who care
  8. having opportunities to have fun

The researchers found that about 75% of participants had at least one ACE (the average was 2.67 per person) and that about 39% of the participants experienced all of the counter-ACEs listed above. Finally, the researchers also had participants report on their health status as an adult, including factors like vegetable consumption, exercise, sleep difficulties, perceived stress, depression, gratitude, forgiveness of self, and familial closeness.

Article continues below

Understanding the impact of ACEs and counter-ACEs.

Published in the journal Child Abuse & Neglect, the results of the study showed that when a person had four or more ACEs, having a high number of counter-ACES lessened the negative health effects they experienced as an adult. As Ali Crandall, professor of public health at BYU, explained, "If your child has experienced trauma and you're worried about the long-term impact it could have on them, these findings show that the positive experiences in childhood lead to better adult physical and mental health, no matter what they have faced."

Interestingly, the authors also found that not having enough counter-ACEs also led to poor health outcomes—regardless of the number of ACEs. In other words, "As bad as ACEs may be, the absence of these positive childhood experiences and relationships may actually be more detrimental to lifelong health, so we need more focus on increasing the positive," said Crandall.

This study's findings teach us some important lessons. For one, it's not just parental support that matters; teachers, neighbors, friends, and other caregivers can have a hugely positive impact on a kid's health. And second, positive childhood experiences seem to be even more impactful than negative ones. According to Crandall, focusing on increasing counter-ACEs is the best place to start as a parent.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-shows-that-positive-childhood-experiences-negate-the-health-effects-of-trauma

Your article and new folder have been saved!