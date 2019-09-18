Published in the journal Child Abuse & Neglect, the results of the study showed that when a person had four or more ACEs, having a high number of counter-ACES lessened the negative health effects they experienced as an adult. As Ali Crandall, professor of public health at BYU, explained, "If your child has experienced trauma and you're worried about the long-term impact it could have on them, these findings show that the positive experiences in childhood lead to better adult physical and mental health, no matter what they have faced."

Interestingly, the authors also found that not having enough counter-ACEs also led to poor health outcomes—regardless of the number of ACEs. In other words, "As bad as ACEs may be, the absence of these positive childhood experiences and relationships may actually be more detrimental to lifelong health, so we need more focus on increasing the positive," said Crandall.

This study's findings teach us some important lessons. For one, it's not just parental support that matters; teachers, neighbors, friends, and other caregivers can have a hugely positive impact on a kid's health. And second, positive childhood experiences seem to be even more impactful than negative ones. According to Crandall, focusing on increasing counter-ACEs is the best place to start as a parent.