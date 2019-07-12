This Is Exactly How Much Sugar A Day Increases Your Risk For Cancer

The team of French researchers collected data from over 100,000 healthy adults for an average of 42 years, looking for possible links between consuming sugar-filled drinks—including both sugar-sweetened beverages and 100% fruit juices—and developing cancer.

The results showed that 100 ml per day of sugary drinks could be associated with a 22% increased risk of developing breast cancer and an 18% increased risk of developing any type of cancer. The most notable part of this study is the amount: 100 ml is just a little over 3 ounces. To put that in perspective, a single can of soda is about 12 ounces. That means drinking just one-quarter of a can of soda a day can potentially increase your risk of cancer.

It's important to keep in mind that this was an observational study, which means that it does not prove a direct causation relationship between sugar and cancer, but the number of people included in the study makes researchers feel confident that there's a link. The study adjusted for sex, age, fitness level, educational level, and any other dietary patterns that could be playing a role.