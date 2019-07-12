mindbodygreen

This Is Exactly How Much Sugar A Day Increases Your Risk For Cancer

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

July 12, 2019 — 21:34 PM

Over the last few decades, we've learned just how bad sugar is for our health. And that's bad news, especially when you learn that the average American consumes about 3 pounds (or 6 cups) of sugar in a single week. Sugar is hiding everywhere, masquerading in over 40 different names; it's found its way into our granola bars, yogurt, condiments, and even breads.

And now, a new study published in the British Medical Journal shows that even a tiny amount of sugar each day, in the form of soda or fruit juice, can significantly increase your risk of cancer.

How sugar-filled beverages increase your risk for cancer.

The team of French researchers collected data from over 100,000 healthy adults for an average of 42 years, looking for possible links between consuming sugar-filled drinks—including both sugar-sweetened beverages and 100% fruit juices—and developing cancer.

The results showed that 100 ml per day of sugary drinks could be associated with a 22% increased risk of developing breast cancer and an 18% increased risk of developing any type of cancer. The most notable part of this study is the amount: 100 ml is just a little over 3 ounces. To put that in perspective, a single can of soda is about 12 ounces. That means drinking just one-quarter of a can of soda a day can potentially increase your risk of cancer.

It's important to keep in mind that this was an observational study, which means that it does not prove a direct causation relationship between sugar and cancer, but the number of people included in the study makes researchers feel confident that there's a link. The study adjusted for sex, age, fitness level, educational level, and any other dietary patterns that could be playing a role.

Healthy alternatives to soda and fruit juice.

So what's the take-home here? We've long known that sugar-sweetened beverages are bad for our health, but this should give us extra motivation to ditch that soda and pick up one of these healthy soda alternatives, start making bulletproof coffee instead of ordering that sweet vanilla latte, and experiment with brewing our own sugar-free iced teas.

It's also important to remember that it's not just soda, either. Juices, even 100% fruit juices, are also considered sugar-sweetened beverages and were included in this study. We could all be more aware of just how much fruit we're consuming in the form of smoothies and juices. If you're concerned about your daily intake, try adding one of these no-fruit smoothies to your routine.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

