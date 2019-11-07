Should A 'Sleep Class' Be Part Of Every High School Curriculum?

Getting high-quality sleep is arguably the most important thing we can do to benefit our health. Proper sleep hygiene is associated with better mental health, a stronger immune system, and might even help us lose weight. The list of sleep's benefits can go on and on (and on!).

If you're a great sleeper, you probably don't think much about it. But if you struggle with insomnia or any other of the 80 different types of sleep disorders, sleep is probably a constant source of worry. Sometimes it feels like a percentage of us were born with an innate ability to maintain healthy sleep habits, and the rest of us just weren't.

But according to a new study, it might not have to be that way. A team of researchers from Örebro University in Sweden has shown that school-based sleep education programs for adolescents might have long-term benefits.